12 Of The Best Camping Lanterns For Every Budget

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As you probably already know, a camping lantern is a portable light source for camping. Traditionally gas-powered, they now mostly run on batteries or solar energy — and they do something a headlamp or flashlight can't. Specifically, they throw light in all directions. They will illuminate the space around you as opposed to pointing a beam directly at something. This alone makes it a must-have gadget for backpacking and camping. Crucially, they also make reliable emergency backup light sources. Ask any seasoned camper, and they will tell you not to head into the field without one.

We've turned to reputable outdoor publications to find lanterns covering all budgets. Affordable lanterns cover the essentials: reliable light, decent runtime, and basic weather resistance. Mid-range options add features such as rechargeable batteries, color modes, and improved weatherproofing. Premium picks are a bit rarer among camping lanterns, but we've found a couple of good ones. We've also tried to cover as many types as we could. We have rechargeable, battery-, solar-, and fuel-powered models.

But before buying, you need to consider your personal needs. Ask yourself how bright you need it to be, how long it should run, how easy it should be to carry, and which power source best suits your trip. You also need to consider the weather you expect and prepare for it accordingly. With that in mind, here are 12 of the best camping lanterns we could find.