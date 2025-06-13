11 Non-Camera Gadgets Photographers Should Have With Them When Shooting

Filters are an indispensable part of any professional photographer or videographer's tool chest, with perhaps the most relevant in the modern day being the ND filter. Neutral density filters allow you to reduce the amount of light which reaches your sensor without adjusting your aperture or shutter speed. Polarizing filters are also a very useful tool, as are a number of more obscure varieties, and the system I recommend is PolarPro's Helix filters.

Whereas swapping between traditional filters can be a real pain, the Helix system means you only need screw on a single base plate, whereupon the filters quickly snap in and out. Unlike other magnetic filter systems, the Helix system features a locking mechanism which adds an extra layer of security. I used a circular polarizer on my Nikon Z8, hanging out of the window of a plane traveling 150MPH without issue.

The image quality of these filters is exceptional, delivering professional results, though at up to several hundred dollars from PolarPro, these filters aren't cheap. I particularly love the ND1000PL from the Chris Burkhard series, which is an extremely dark filter with an integrated polarizer, allowing for dramatic long exposure photography even at midday. The more moderate ND64 filter is also very good, and the VND filters of the Peter McKinnon series are excellent for videography.

The VND/PL 6-9 filter is extremely useful when used in conjunction with my Nikon 35mm f1.2 lens, and the VND/PL 3-5 black mist filter ($299 on Amazon) delivers a soft, cinematic effect. There are numerous other innovative options available in the lineup, from the traditional to the extremely unusual. I also really appreciate the lens cap design — far better than standard caps.