The 5 Best Streamlight Rechargeable Flashlights For All Your Needs

Whether you spend your days laboring on a work site or in a garage, or count yourself among the millions of home improvement DIYers in the world, odds are you've often found yourself in need of a good flashlight. And if you've been in the market for a good flashlight anytime in the past couple of decades, it's just as likely that you've come across the name Streamlight.

After all, the brand — which is the current favorite brand of America's FBI – has been around in some capacity for more than five decades now. Over that span, it's developed such a reputation for producing devices as powerful as they are durable that Streamlight is regularly mentioned among the most notable flashlight brands in the game. While Streamlight devices have historically been powered by traditional Alkaline batteries, the brand has spent the past several years developing a line of flashlights powered by rechargeable sources.

As of this writing, Streamlight features dozens of rechargeable flashlights on its website in various shapes, sizes, and brightness levels. There are so many that the average consumer may have trouble deciding which one best suits their needs, whether at home or on the job. Fear not, we took the liberty of diving into the options to find a few handy Streamlight flashlights that feature desirable options, solid reviews, and reasonable-enough price points. These are the ones we think will suit most any consumer's needs.