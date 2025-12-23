What Flashlight Does The FBI Use?

The SL-B26 Li-Ion USB battery, which can be fully charged in five hours, can be recharged up to 500 times. The unit is shockproof, and the LED will last for a good 50,000 hours. Its housing is made from 6000-series machined aircraft aluminum and finished with Type II MIL-SPEC anodizing, all of which makes it resistant to abrasions and able to withstand drops from heights of six feet. Additionally, all of its openings are sealed with O-rings, so it's both dust-tight and capable of operating in six feet of water for up to 30 minutes. All of which makes it ideal for agents in the field.

The HL-X comes with a TEN-TAP programmable tail switch that allows users to select one of three different programs: high/strobe/low (which is the factory default), high only, or low/medium/high. Each mode dramatically varies the beam's intensity, range, and distance. Also, the battery type being used will impact how long it will function. For instance, the "high" normal setting (using standard CR123 batteries) will last for one hour and 15 minutes, but the "low" setting will get you 20 hours of operation at a much reduced 65 lumens, 1,600 candela, and a throw of only 80 feet.

Another important feature for the FBI is that the HL-X comes with a serialized body, which lets it assign a specific light to a particular agent for positive identification. The suggested retail price sits at $178.39, but the Streamlight ProTac HL-X flashlight (with CR123A batteries) can be found for much less across a variety of online retailers.