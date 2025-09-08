5 Of The Best Lighting Gear Options To Brighten Your Camping Trip (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you go camping, there are lots of things to remember, including camping bags, tents, food and water, stuff to start fires, and more. Some folks solve this in some creative ways, like camping in the bed of their truck, or even bringing along some high-tech camping equipment to make the experience more comfortable. Others sometimes take the bare essentials to lead a more spartan camping trip. Regardless, one thing that just about everyone needs when they go camping is a light of some kind.

Much like other useful camping gadgets, lights come in all shapes and sizes. You can take along a trusty flashlight or lantern to keep things simple, while others may want to be more decorative with camping-specific string lights and other colorful lighting. For those who go glamping, there's even a good selection of USB-powered lights for you to choose from. For the most part, though, people tend to stick to the classics.

The good news is that those products have improved dramatically over the last century. Today's modern lighting is brighter, adjustable, and lighter than its predecessors. Plus, you have more varieties to choose from now than ever before. Finding a good flashlight isn't terribly difficult. As long as it turns on when you need it, then you're good to go. If you want to up your lighting game a little more, here is some of the best camping lighting that we could find.