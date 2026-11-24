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With the holidays looming, Christmas tree lights are some of the easiest ways to add some festive energy to every space. However, they also carry some risks, especially if you leave them on non-stop overnight. Apart from wasting electricity, keeping lights on all the time can also be a fire hazard, especially if the lights are old or the sockets are overloaded. One way to prevent many Christmas lights issues is by simply turning it off when no one can see them. By keeping your lights off at the right times, you can extend its overall lifespan and prevent unwanted accidents. Yan Magulis, a home renovations expert, says that you should keep your lights on for up to eight hours max (via Martha Stewart). Magulis also recommends leaving the lights on only when there's someone around and awake, so they can be there to manage possible, unexpected issues.

Thankfully, you're not stuck with manually turning them on and off every time. These days, there are a lot of smart Christmas light brands, like Philips, Govee, and Nanoleaf. Not only do they let you set lighting schedules, but they have a lot of other cool features too. For example, you can customize the designs and colors, turn the lights off remotely, or even combine them with your existing smart home ecosystem. So, if you're ready to make an investment, here are some highly-rated smart Christmas lights, as well as other possible alternatives that you can use the whole year round.