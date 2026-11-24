Should You Leave Your Christmas Tree Lights On 24/7?
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With the holidays looming, Christmas tree lights are some of the easiest ways to add some festive energy to every space. However, they also carry some risks, especially if you leave them on non-stop overnight. Apart from wasting electricity, keeping lights on all the time can also be a fire hazard, especially if the lights are old or the sockets are overloaded. One way to prevent many Christmas lights issues is by simply turning it off when no one can see them. By keeping your lights off at the right times, you can extend its overall lifespan and prevent unwanted accidents. Yan Magulis, a home renovations expert, says that you should keep your lights on for up to eight hours max (via Martha Stewart). Magulis also recommends leaving the lights on only when there's someone around and awake, so they can be there to manage possible, unexpected issues.
Thankfully, you're not stuck with manually turning them on and off every time. These days, there are a lot of smart Christmas light brands, like Philips, Govee, and Nanoleaf. Not only do they let you set lighting schedules, but they have a lot of other cool features too. For example, you can customize the designs and colors, turn the lights off remotely, or even combine them with your existing smart home ecosystem. So, if you're ready to make an investment, here are some highly-rated smart Christmas lights, as well as other possible alternatives that you can use the whole year round.
Top-rated smart Christmas lights
One of the best smart Christmas light sets out there is the Philips Hue Festavia. On Amazon, you can opt for either the 65 ft ($219.99) or the 130 ft ($329.99). It's rated for both indoor and outdoor use, so you have some placement flexibility and can switch it up every year. While it's not exactly the cheapest option out there, its has several smart features that make it worth the investment. With Philips' Hue app, you can set scenes using other smart devices. For example, you can sync lights with your Christmas music automatically. You can even issue commands with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit. An Amazon's Choice product, more than 270 people have rated it 4.4 stars on average.
But, if you want something on the cheaper side or with more length options, the Govee Christmas Lights also work well. They come in four lengths: 66 ft ($99.99), 99 ft ($129.99), 164 ft ($199.99), and 328 ft ($399.99). They all come with 130 preset lighting effects and smart shape mapping, which you can sketch. It also has an app, which lets you set up DIY mapping effects, adjust brightness, and set timers. It works with major smart home ecosystems, like Google Home, Alexa, and Matter. Like the Hue Festavia, it shares the same 4.4-star average rating from over 1,500 Amazon reviewers. Govee makes a lot of great lighting options, including its interior car lights, which we think is also a great holiday gift for drivers.
Tips for lighting up for your Christmas tree this holiday season
If you want a Christmas light solution that can work for future years or even all-year-round, you can also invest in various plug systems. For a budget solution, a mechanical timer outlet can automatically cut off the power source after a set period. On Amazon, the $13.59 BN-LINK Outdoor 24-Hour Mechanical Timer Outlet lets you set schedules in 30 minute intervals. The top-selling item under its plug-in timers category, it has an average rating of 4.4 stars from 41,600 Amazon reviewers. Alternatively, for a little more control, you can also opt for smart plugs instead. Depending on the smart plug model, you'll have options to create scenes, link it up with motion sensors, and even turn it on and off remotely. Some of the best smart plugs out there have integrated apps, which even work with voice assistants. When the holiday season is over, other creative uses for smart plugs include monitoring dumb appliances, designing weather-controlled systems, and creating eco-friendly charging stations.
Aside from keeping an eye on your runtime, there are other things you can do to prevent fire hazards with your Christmas lights. First, you'll want to make sure your lights are rated for their location, whether it's indoor or outdoor. Next, you'll want to inspect any lights out of the box for damage, like exposed wires. Depending on which Christmas lights you get, it's important to check any special instructions, such as the maximum number of attachments.