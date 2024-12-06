5 Smart Christmas Lights You Can Reuse Every Year

Someone got a bright idea, and convenient smart Christmas lights were born. Smart Christmas lights use Wi-Fi to communicate with a phone or voice assistant, letting users customize how they light up. These days, you don't need the old, bulky and often boring lights on the Christmas tree. Instead, investing in one of the best smart Christmas lights will do a better job for years to come.

A smart Christmas light needs to be smart in usage, energy saving, and heat generation. Customizing smart lights is easy, enabling users to make on-the-fly adjustments or set the mood with a few taps on the phone. Custom lighting scenarios can be set, making orange and purple for Halloween or red, white, and blue for the 4th of July possible. The easy customization makes the lights great around the year and can be used for birthdays, Easter, New Year's Eve, and parties. These smart lights do most of the legwork for you and deliver a stunning Christmas tree, wreath, or outdoor lighting.