Philips Hue Festavia String Lights Review: A Lively Addition To Your Smart Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you haven't decked the halls yet, it's about time someone lit a fire under your chimney. Dust off the ornament boxes and shake the cobwebs off the creepy plastic Santa Claus — yes, the one whose eyes seem to follow you from his vantage point on the shelf — and get a Christmas tree before the pickings are twigs. You're probably familiar with the most time-consuming holiday chore of all: Untangling 200+ feet of snarled string lights. There are few greater offenses to the human spirit than sitting on the floor for two hours to smooth out the strands foot by foot, only to plug those suckers in and find they've gone kaput. Or, more accurately, that one out of hundreds of tiny bulbs has gone kaput, ruining the party for everybody.

Before you have a Christmas meltdown à la Clark Griswold over the mess, consider this festive idea: You banish those worn-out old things to the basement and bring in a sleek, new alternative. Trust me, one tiny burnt-out bulb is not worth the Christmas crazies. Holiday stress may have some people ready to kick a snowman's face in, but Hue — that's the smart light system by Philips and Signify — recently released their "smart" take on string lights, Festavia.

These indoor-only LED smart string lights aren't meant exclusively for decorating trees or even the holiday season, but they do come just in time to finally convert your Christmas tree lighting to your smart light ecosystem. As with any smart version of something, you can expect to pay many a penny more than the meager non-smart version. In most cases, the investment is worth it — can we say the same about the Festavia lights? Philips/Signify provided us with some Festavia lights to find out.