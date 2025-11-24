5 Of The Best Gadgets To Keep In Your Handbag

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unlike luggage or backpacks, handbags are made for everyday activities, whether it's on the way to school, work, or brunch with your friends. Typically, they can come in different sizes, with some spacious enough to carry laptops, while others can be small enough to barely fit your wallet and some sample-sized lipsticks. Regardless of the size, maximizing your handbag can mean spending less on having to buy things while you're out and about and making sure you're well-equipped for whatever life decides to throw at you. So, if you want to improve the practicality of your handbag of choice, you may want to consider adding a few gadgets to the mix.

When choosing gadgets to grace your handbags, you need to be selective in terms of what can realistically fit inside them and their limited real estate. Not to mention, you'll want to avoid things that are unnecessarily heavy, since you'll need to bring everything around from point A to B. Because of this, there are two main things to consider when buying gadgets for handbags: compactness and multi-functionality. To give you an idea of how the right gadgets can help support your day-to-day or even save you in an emergency, I've listed a few items that regularly grace everything from my larger work totes to small handbags on trips or dinners. To learn more about why I chose them, you can skip to the end of the article, but if you're ready to add some tried-and-tested options, keep reading.