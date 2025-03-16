Are Swiss Army Knives Allowed On Planes?
Airport security is one of the main gripes that travelers have when flying. However, it is an essential service that helps to ensure that passengers reach their destinations safely. One of the main reasons that such stringent security exists is to prevent prohibited items from being brought into cabins. While you might see your Swiss army knife as a handy multi-tool, many countries will classify it as dangerous when it comes to boarding an aircraft. However, some governing bodies apply slightly different interpretations of the laws, and there are often exceptions based on blade length and type of knife.
So, while in many instances you won't be able to board an airplane carrying a Swiss Army knife, there are plenty of situations where it may be possible. Figuring out where and when it's allowed can be tricky, as rules vary by country, airline, and even the individual airport. Here are some guidelines for flying with a Swiss army knife, because the last thing you want is to lose your trusty multi-tool at security.
Swiss army knives and global air travel regulations
If you're traveling from an American airport, then the answer is simple — don't try to board the plane with an iconic red Swiss Army Knife on your person or in your hand luggage. Carrying one in checked baggage is okay as long as it's sheathed or safely wrapped to avoid potentially injuring baggage handlers. However, other countries are more lenient. Canada allows any folding knife with a blade length of less than 6 cm (2.36 inches) onto the plane in carry-on luggage. This rule applies to all domestic and many international flights. For US-bound flights, only round-bladed plastic knives are allowed in the cabin.
Other countries have similar rules in place. For instance, New Zealand allows any unopened knife shorter than 9.5 cm (3.74 inches) to be carried in the cabin. The premise is that any unopened knife longer than this length is likely to have a blade length shorter than 6 cm. The story is similar in the EU. While regulations state that objects with a sharp point or edge are barred from the cabin, it does allow folding blade knives with blades of 6 cm or less on flights. In the UK, while the regulations state that knives of that same length or less are allowed in airplane cabins, they also state that multi-tools such as the 32-tool Victorinox Evolution S54 may be prohibited as they "Contain other implements with a sharp point."
What travelers need to know before packing a Swiss army knife
Perhaps the best advice for travelers is from Victorinox itself. The company's website advises flyers to stow pocket knives in checked luggage wherever possible. They also stress that regulations vary depending on the country, airport, and airline. The upshot of this advice is that passengers should always make the necessary inquiries before they set off on their journey. As noted, the U.S. is one of the strictest countries when it comes to these regulations, and passengers should never try to board a commercial aircraft there when carrying a knife of any kind. However, even when carrying knives in checked luggage there are a couple of sensible steps that are advisable. Primarily, this involves securing the blades of your knife. With Swiss army knives, this would involve making sure all the tools are properly stowed and putting the folded knife in a box or wrapping it securely. However, you might want to consider informing the airline beforehand that you have a knife stowed in your luggage.
Given the variations in the laws worldwide, a cautious approach to flying with a Swiss Army Knife is best. Even smaller knives like keychain Swiss Army Knives or the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD will be prohibited in many instances, and certainly so in the US. And when it's possible to get stopped at a checkpoint just for carrying a few drops too much shampoo, why take the risk? Airports and flying can be stressful enough without worrying about whether your valuable Swiss Army Knife will be left behind at a checkpoint.