Are Swiss Army Knives Allowed On Planes?

Perhaps the best advice for travelers is from Victorinox itself. The company's website advises flyers to stow pocket knives in checked luggage wherever possible. They also stress that regulations vary depending on the country, airport, and airline. The upshot of this advice is that passengers should always make the necessary inquiries before they set off on their journey. As noted, the U.S. is one of the strictest countries when it comes to these regulations, and passengers should never try to board a commercial aircraft there when carrying a knife of any kind. However, even when carrying knives in checked luggage there are a couple of sensible steps that are advisable. Primarily, this involves securing the blades of your knife. With Swiss army knives, this would involve making sure all the tools are properly stowed and putting the folded knife in a box or wrapping it securely. However, you might want to consider informing the airline beforehand that you have a knife stowed in your luggage.

Given the variations in the laws worldwide, a cautious approach to flying with a Swiss Army Knife is best. Even smaller knives like keychain Swiss Army Knives or the Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD will be prohibited in many instances, and certainly so in the US. And when it's possible to get stopped at a checkpoint just for carrying a few drops too much shampoo, why take the risk? Airports and flying can be stressful enough without worrying about whether your valuable Swiss Army Knife will be left behind at a checkpoint.