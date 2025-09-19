5 USB-C Cables That Do More Than Charge Your Phone

A cable that's as simple as it is convenient, the Anker 2-in-1 USB-C cable is a product I bought the moment I laid eyes on it. This hydra-headed cable does more than charge your phone: it charges two of them! With one USB-C connector on one end of the cable and two on the other side, you can juice up two devices at the same time. If you've ever found yourself hot-swapping a single cable between your phone and laptop or tablet, this is a cheap way to put those frustrations behind you.

You won't get the full charging speed from your power source with this cable, as it has to split the power, so prepare accordingly. For example, if you connect a standard iPhone charging brick to two iPhones with this cable, they'll each charge at about half the speed. It's best to pair this cable with a high-powered charging brick to ensure that you aren't replacing one charging-related headache with another. However, it will generally prioritize power to whichever device is connected to it first.

Anker's 2-in-1 cable includes a cable slider to prevent the other connector from dangling awkwardly if you're only charging one device. It feels sturdy, with a braided exterior and plenty of reinforcement around the connector heads. It quickly found a place in my work bag, providing an easy way to charge my phone and laptop (or tablet) while I'm working from my favorite coffee shop.