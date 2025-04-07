DisplayPort Vs HDMI: What's The Difference & Which Is Better For Displaying Graphics?

Two of the most common video interfaces for transferring high-quality audio and video signals from an output device to a display are DisplayPort and High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI). These have by now supplanted the much older VGA standard, which could be found on older TVs, projectors, computers, and the like. You may have seen both ports on some devices like computer monitors, while other devices like TVs opt for HDMI alone, leading you to wonder which is the better option for displaying graphics.

Both interfaces have their own unique strengths and weaknesses; either will work for most use cases. However, there are also times when one is clearly better suited to the task at hand. For instance, PC gamers are often better off using DisplayPort, while home theater enthusiasts have good reason to stick with HDMI. There are massive differences in bandwidth and refresh rate between the two, and each has unique features that the other lacks. At the end of the day, neither is strictly better for displaying graphics, as both are entirely dependent on what kind of graphics you plan to display. Below, we'll break down the differences and explain when you should use one interface versus the other.

