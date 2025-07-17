Is Your Fast Charger Not Charging Fast? This Could Be Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In an age where we have endless devices that join us in our everyday life, charging things can be a Sisyphean task. Similar to eating, sleeping, or brushing our teeth, we have yet to reach the point where the constant need to plug in everything from our phones, laptops, handheld consoles, to wearables has disappeared. But until the technology manufacturers release us from the shackles of cables, that may happen sooner than we think, with developments in wireless charging technology, we have fast charging capabilities as a consolation. That is, when it works the way it should.

As with all types of technology, fast charging is an evolving feature, which means it dances with both the hardware and software requirements that make it possible. These days, there are a lot of marketing terms around fast charging features, so we've broken down a lot of myths and facts about it. But essentially, fast chargers are able to deliver the right amount of power because of fast charging protocols, like the USB PD, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging, or the Huawei SuperCharge. However, you may encounter a moment wherein you realize your fast charger may not be "fast" at all. To find the root cause, it's important to check the different components of your charging system to try to isolate the problem and solve it appropriately.