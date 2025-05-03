Your USB Cable Or Device Could Be Hiding Malicious Hardware: Here's How To Stay Safe

You've probably never thought about 3D scanning your USB cables. However, short of cutting them open and destroying them, that might be the best way to discover malicious hardware hiding within them. Researchers were able to confirm that it's possible to add a hardware payload into a USB cable that won't be noticed unless examined with a three-dimensional scan.

Advertisement

The cable in question was the O.MG USB-C cable. When manufacturing solutions firm Lumafield subjected the O.MG cable to a CT scan, they found a radio antenna, a microcontroller, and a secondary circuit die. These tools are used to inject payloads onto devices, including keystrokes and mouse movements, as well as to conduct keylogging and geo-fencing attacks, among other chilling applications. Before you start to panic, it's worth noting that this cable wasn't trying to pass itself off as innocuous. It is a specialized tool for Red team scenarios that costs $120 or more at press time and is marketed for teaching and field research purposes. With that said, if someone wanted to pass it off to you as a normal USB cable, you'd be unlikely to notice.

Advertisement

To be clear, you don't need to start sending every cable you buy to a lab. As long as you're buying a good brand of cable from a reputable seller, your odds of getting a cable that's been tampered with are exceedingly slim. Fitting extra components into a cable requires money and expertise, resources that likely won't be expended to attack a random person. If you want to take precautions, the maker of O.MG cable also sells a malicious cable detector that lights up if anything unusual is detected.