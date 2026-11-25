While Leatherman sells a few different types of tools and products, the brand's bread and butter will always be its multi-tools. There's a reason that the name Leatherman has become synonymous with multi-tools. Its products are often the first and last word in the scene in terms of functionality and popularity, whether you're working at the jobsite or trekking the camping trail.

Of course, because Leatherman is such a prominent brand, some of its multi-tools can be prohibitively expensive, with some of its highest-end models pushing $250. No matter how nice these tools may be, not everyone has $250 to drop on one. However, that doesn't mean you're completely locked out of the Leatherman ecosystem. The brand sells quite a few different multi-tools across a wide price range, with a healthy variety of options slightly more sensibly priced below $150, all while still offering all of the critical features and functions you'd expect out of such tools. Leatherman product users who leave reviews on the brand's website have plenty of praise for these tools, with all of the following scoring at least 4 out of 5 stars.