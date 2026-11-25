5 Of The Best Leatherman Multi-Tools Under $150
While Leatherman sells a few different types of tools and products, the brand's bread and butter will always be its multi-tools. There's a reason that the name Leatherman has become synonymous with multi-tools. Its products are often the first and last word in the scene in terms of functionality and popularity, whether you're working at the jobsite or trekking the camping trail.
Of course, because Leatherman is such a prominent brand, some of its multi-tools can be prohibitively expensive, with some of its highest-end models pushing $250. No matter how nice these tools may be, not everyone has $250 to drop on one. However, that doesn't mean you're completely locked out of the Leatherman ecosystem. The brand sells quite a few different multi-tools across a wide price range, with a healthy variety of options slightly more sensibly priced below $150, all while still offering all of the critical features and functions you'd expect out of such tools. Leatherman product users who leave reviews on the brand's website have plenty of praise for these tools, with all of the following scoring at least 4 out of 5 stars.
Leatherman Wave Plus
Regardless of how expensive some of Leatherman's offerings can get, price doesn't necessarily correlate to popularity. In fact, the Wave series is a bestseller from the '90s that remains one of the most popular lines of Leatherman multi-tools. The Wave series is one of the faces of the Leatherman brand, with its current hallmark being the Leatherman Wave Plus, priced at $129.95.
The Wave Plus, as Leatherman describes it, is the "reliable workhorse of the Wave family." It's one of the most straightforward multi-tools the brand offers, featuring a stainless steel construction with 18 included tools, such as various blades, wire cutters, screwdrivers, can and bottle openers, and more. A big part of the Wave's appeal is that several of its included tools can be deployed and utilized with a single hand, even if you're wearing gloves, making it an all-purpose, convenient option for household and work tasks.
The Wave Plus is one of Leatherman's bestselling products, with a user rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars based on 2,707 reviews. One user said they've owned multiple Wave Pluses over the years, pushing them to their absolute limits each time, and whenever it comes time to replace one, they always just get another Wave Plus. They like them that much.
Leatherman Skeletool CX
Some multi-tools can get a little carried away with their builds and functions, becoming too bulky and heavy to comfortably carry around in your pocket or attached to your belt. A multi-tool could have all the functions in the world, but if it's too chunky to carry, it kind of defeats the purpose. If you want a multi-tool that's focused exclusively on the bare necessities with a lightweight, portable design, you might like the Leatherman Skeletool CX, priced at $99.95.
The Skeletool CX is billed as "everything you need and nothing you don't." It's designed to provide a minimum standard of function and reliability in a lighter, more compact package. It only weighs 5 ounces and measures 4 inches long when closed and 6 inches when opened. In terms of included tools, it has just seven of the essentials: needle-nose and regular pliers, two types of wire cutters, a bit driver, a combination carabiner and bottle opener, and a 154CM knife. It's a no-frills, all-business multi-tool.
Despite its relative simplicity, it's another popular product, scoring a 4.6 out of 5 average based on 1,032 user reviews. One user likes this particular tool as a slight upgrade over a regular pocket knife, as they find the more fully packed Leatherman multi-tools to be excessive. It clips right to their pocket, and its light weight doesn't make it annoying to carry.
Leatherman Rebar
Leatherman has been making multi-tools as far back as 1983, ever since the company's founder found himself in an unpleasant situation at the side of the road without the right tools necessary to fix it. The brand still maintains a healthy respect for its roots, including creating newer multi-tools based on the designs of the original Leatherman released all those decades ago. One such tool is the Leatherman Rebar, priced at $99.95.
The Rebar's design is based on that of the original '83 Leatherman, intended to be a rugged tool intended for both professional work and D.I.Y. projects. The tools are made of stainless steel and packed into a pair of thick handles designed to be comfortable to grip even during heavy-duty usage, whether you're bare-handed or wearing gloves. The set includes 17 tools, including knives, openers, screwdrivers, files, and saws. What's nice is that every tool has a built-in pressure-resistant locking mechanism, so you don't need to worry about accidentally deploying the wrong tool or pushing a tool so hard that its lock breaks.
The Rebar is another winner amongst Leatherman users, scoring 4.6 out of 5 based on 989 user reviews. One user explained that, though they have various other Leatherman multi-tools at their disposal, the Rebar is their most frequent go-to, with its sturdy design carrying them through mud, concrete, and a variety of other dirty conditions no worse for wear.
Leatherman Micra
The arguable purpose of a multi-tool is to be an all-purpose problem-solving implement that's always ready at hand when you need it. Obviously, if you have a tool belt or deep pockets, you've got plenty of room to stash a Leatherman, but it would also be nice to have a multi-tool that's a little more flexible as far as storage goes, like one you could keep in a smaller pocket or bag. That's the niche of the Leatherman Micra, priced at $49.95.
The Micra is one of Leatherman's smallest multi-tools, specifically designed to be compact enough that you can attach it to your keychain. If your pockets are deep enough to carry your car keys, you can carry a Micra with you. While it's not beefy enough for heavy-duty usage, it's great for those smaller-duty annoyances that crop up in daily life, such as tightening an errant screw or cutting off a stubborn tag. It features 10 deployable tools, including both a knife and spring-action scissors, as well as tweezers, a nail cleaner and file, and several types of screwdrivers.
The Micra may be small in size, but it has big appeal, scoring a 4.8 out of 5 based on 1,367 user reviews. One user got one as a stocking stuffer for their spouse to replace a worn-out Swiss Army Knife, appreciating its Leatherman-quality build and reliability in a comparable, compact size.
Leatherman Wingman
At the root of it all, a multi-tool is supposed to be a labor-saver, something to give you a little peace of mind while you're out and about or on the job. As nice as expensive, super high-quality multi-tools can be, it can feel a little daunting carrying something so pricey in your pocket. If you're new to the Leatherman scene, you might want to start with something a little more low-key like the Leatherman Wingman, priced at $49.95.
The Wingman is the perfect entry-level multi-tool for those new to the Leatherman brand, both in terms of pricing and functionality. It's got a straightforward, streamlined design with 14 built-in tools, including spring-action pliers, a combo knife, a wood and metal file, and various other implements that can find a use both in daily life and at the workbench. The blade in particular incorporates the Wave's one-handed design, allowing you to quickly deploy it without needing to use both hands and locking in place while in use. Most tools are available on the outside of the frame, so you don't need to unfold the whole thing every time you use them.
The Wingman has proven to be the multi-tool of choice for 901 users, who have collectively given it an average of 4.7 out of 5. One user chose the Wingman as their first Leatherman multi-tool and wasn't disappointed, praising the effectiveness of all the included tools, particularly the knife's locking mechanism.
Even cheaper Leatherman tools are beloved
As with any brand, you may expect Leatherman's relatively lower-end offerings to compromise on quality in some capacity, indirectly penalizing you for not being willing to invest several hundred dollars. Thankfully, that doesn't seem to be the case, as evidenced by feedback from the brand's end users.
In order to select the preceding products, we focused on Leatherman multi-tools priced at $150 or less with a user-submitted score on the Leatherman website of at least 4 out of 5 stars. Additionally, preference was given to products marked with the "Bestseller" tag.