5 Of The Best Leatherman Multitools For Camping

There are a couple of philosophies that people tend to follow when camping. The first is to cram the car with everything you might need: chairs, tables, portable grills, and plenty of interesting camping gadgets you can add to the list. The other way is to travel light — just you, a backpack, and whatever camping essentials you need to enjoy your trip. In either scenario, an essential addition to your kit is a good multi-tool.

Whether you're pitching a tent, preparing food, lighting a fire, repairing gear, or just dealing with the kind of problems that the great outdoors tends to throw your way, a compact tool that slips easily into a pocket or backpack and covers multiple jobs saves time, space, and a lot of frustration as you search the car for that elusive knife or hammer.

Of course, when we think of multi-tools, one of the first names that invariably springs to mind is Leatherman. Ever since the first Leatherman multi-tool hit the market in 1983, the company has continued to innovate, and the Leatherman range now includes more than two dozen multi-tools, each of which is covered by the company's 25-year limited warranty. Choosing the right camping tool from this selection can be daunting. So, to help you on your way, we have curated a list that stands out for campsite use; each one brings a different mix of tools, weight, and versatility, all of which are useful not just around the campfire, but for a multitude of DIY and other household tasks when the tent's tucked away for the winter.