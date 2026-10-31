5 Of The Best Leatherman Multitools For Camping
There are a couple of philosophies that people tend to follow when camping. The first is to cram the car with everything you might need: chairs, tables, portable grills, and plenty of interesting camping gadgets you can add to the list. The other way is to travel light — just you, a backpack, and whatever camping essentials you need to enjoy your trip. In either scenario, an essential addition to your kit is a good multi-tool.
Whether you're pitching a tent, preparing food, lighting a fire, repairing gear, or just dealing with the kind of problems that the great outdoors tends to throw your way, a compact tool that slips easily into a pocket or backpack and covers multiple jobs saves time, space, and a lot of frustration as you search the car for that elusive knife or hammer.
Of course, when we think of multi-tools, one of the first names that invariably springs to mind is Leatherman. Ever since the first Leatherman multi-tool hit the market in 1983, the company has continued to innovate, and the Leatherman range now includes more than two dozen multi-tools, each of which is covered by the company's 25-year limited warranty. Choosing the right camping tool from this selection can be daunting. So, to help you on your way, we have curated a list that stands out for campsite use; each one brings a different mix of tools, weight, and versatility, all of which are useful not just around the campfire, but for a multitude of DIY and other household tasks when the tent's tucked away for the winter.
Leatherman Signal
Topping the list for sheer camping functionality has to be the Leatherman Signal multi-tool. While most Leatherman tools will handle a range of outdoor tasks, this model has several features that mark it as a camping must-have. One unique feature that you'll be glad to have at hand is a ferro rod for starting fires; this will be more than useful if your lighter gets lost or forgotten. Another notable addition is the included emergency whistle. This is a feature that you'll hope you never have to use, but will be glad it's there should it ever be called upon.
Of course, this is more than just a firelighter and a whistle. In total, the Signal boasts 19 tools, many of which you'll be glad to have with you when camping. The 420HC combo blade and saw handle everything from cutting cordage to trimming small branches. It also features a small hammer — not one that you'd tackle a carpentry job with, but certainly useful if those tent pegs start to loosen off in a midnight gale. You also get a bottle opener (essential for beer), an awl, pliers, drivers, a carabiner, and even a diamond-coated sharpener. All this comes in a package that weighs a mere 7.5 ounces and is only 4.5 inches long when closed.
At the time of writing, the Leatherman Signal multi-tool is available on the Leatherman website for $149.95. This might not be the cheapest multi-tool money can buy, but it's not the most expensive either, and if camping is your thing, it could be worth the investment.
Leatherman ARC
While the Leatherman Signal could be considered to be built for camping, it is also versatile enough to do everything else you'd expect from a Leatherman. The next tool on the list is kind of the opposite of that; the Leatherman ARC is built for everything — including camping. This is Leatherman's most advanced multi-tool, and this is reflected in its hefty $249.95 price tag on the Leatherman website. However, a sharp knife is one of the most important tools you can carry when camping, and the ARC has this covered thanks to its MagnaCut steel blade. MagnaCut is a steel specifically developed for knife blades. Released in 2021, this steel offers several advantages over traditional steels. For the purposes of this article, we only need to note that the MagnaCut blade is both tough and will retain its edge in prolonged use — both important when camping.
In total, the ARC combines 20 tools into a package that has a closed length of 4.25 inches and weighs in at 8.6 ounces. Granted, some of these tools are unlikely to be used when camping; the wire stripper and electrical crimper spring to mind, but it also includes plenty of tools that could prove invaluable on your camping trip. Included among these are a saw blade, two sets of pliers, a pry tool, an impact surface, and, of course, a bottle opener. The Leatherman ARC multi-tool can be purchased directly from the Leatherman website and, as already noted, will cost you $249.95 as of the time of writing.
Leatherman Skeletool CX
If the price of the ARC is more than you want to spend on a multi-tool, then the next tool on the list is more budget-friendly. The Skeletool CX is also a great option for campers who want to pare down to the essentials; at just five ounces, it's one of the most compact tools in Leatherman's lineup, and its stripped-back functionality can matter for those who value lightness without sacrificing too much. Of course, any camping tool needs a knife, and the Skeletool's 154CM stainless steel blade has this covered.
Despite its lightweight design, this is more than just a knife; with only nine tools, it covers the basics: pliers, needle-nose pliers, a bit driver, a carabiner, a bottle opener, and wire cutters. This might not have the same array of tools as the ARC or the Signal, but that's not the point. This tool is designed to be as portable as possible; it clips easily to a backpack strap or slips into a pocket, and on the trail you'll barely notice it, but you'll be glad it's there when you need it. The price won't break the bank either. As of this writing, the Leatherman Skeletool CX is available on the Leatherman website for $99.95.
Leatherman Wave Plus
Leatherman describes the Wave Plus as the reliable workhorse of the Wave multi-tool family. While it isn't specifically marketed as a camping tool, any tool described as a "workhorse" will certainly find uses in the great outdoors. Indeed, aside from camping, the Leatherman Wave Plus's stainless steel construction and collection of 18 tools also make it a multi-tool that would be handy on backpacking trips. Among the tools included with the Wave Plus are a 420HC knife, saw, pliers, drivers, scissors, a can opener, bottle opener, and a diamond-coated file. All of this comes in a package that measures four inches long when closed and weighs 8.5 ounces.
The first Wave multi-tool was introduced in 1998 and was an instant hit. The fact that the Wave debuted at that year's Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT) says a lot about its pedigree as a tool for the great outdoors. One feature that was unique for its time — and is still relevant today — was that the Wave let you access the knife features one-handed, without having to open the tool up first. This easy, one-handed operation is certainly a feature that can come in useful in many camping scenarios.
The Leatherman Wave Plus multi-tool costs $129.95 and is available from the Leatherman website.
Leatherman Wingman
Not everyone takes the kitchen sink with them on a camping trip. For some people, the whole point of camping is to travel light and face the elements with only the bare essentials. In these circumstances, where every ounce counts, a small, lightweight multi-tool that doesn't compromise too many essential features can make all the difference. Enter the Leatherman Wingman: a lightweight (7-ounce) tool that still manages to squeeze 14 tools in its 3.8-inch closed length.
The Leatherman Wingman is available on the Leatherman website for $49.95. At that price point, this is also a tool that is kind to your budget, and one that ranks well on our list of multi-tools that compare well with the Swiss Army knife, but cost less. In terms of its practicality as a camping tool, it may lack some features like a ferro rod or an impact surface — however, it does cover the essential bases. Included among its 14 tools are two sets of pliers, a 420HC combo knife, drivers, a can opener, a wood/metal file, and the proverbial bottle opener.
If you're someone who appreciates portability, practicality, and value, then this multi-tool might just be the perfect wingman for your next camping trip. Finally, if you want to save a few dollars or have a Leatherman multi-tool you no longer use, Leatherman offers a multi-tool exchange program you may not know about.