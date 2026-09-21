16 Interesting Camping Gadgets You Can Buy Online
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When you're getting ready for a camping trip, knowing what to bring with you can be the toughest part of the process. It's hard to double-check what you should bring and what benefit you'll receive from having it with you on a trip. An item not only has to be useful, but ideally it should be compact and easy to carry, as your space is limited, especially if you're someone who's thinking about trying out car camping on your next road trip.
We've researched to find some of the most interesting items that you can bring with you camping or take along on a more unconventional hike to get away from civilization, which could prove dangerous if you take a wrong turn. We'll be breaking down more thoroughly why we picked these items at the end. Here are 16 interesting camping gadgets that you can buy online and bring on your next trip.
Memory foam camping mattress pad
Relaxation is a large component of camping, but for many, the sleeping portion can be less than ideal, as lying down on the ground in a sleeping bag might not be entirely comfortable. To help with it, there's the memory foam camping mattress pad from Cymula, which rolls up compactly for easy transport, so it won't take up too much room. The memory foam is designed to adjust to a person's size and shape, while keeping a heavy layer of foam between them and the ground. The material is also waterproof for dealing with rain outdoors.
It comes in multiple sizes, ranging from a single small cot that's 72 by 24 inches and is three inches thick, all the way up to a queen size that's 80 by 60 inches and is four inches thick. The highest price for this item is $229.99, while cheaper options start around $62.99. It has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon from over 2,200 customers. Customer reviews praise it for being great for camping, as it's easy to roll up and comfortable to sleep on.
Xtauto collapsible portable LED camping lantern
Lighting is essential for anyone who enjoys sitting around a fire or a camp table when the sun sets. A good way to keep your camping site well lit is with the waterproof Xtauto collapsible portable LED camping lantern. It comes in a four-pack, and each lantern has a 1,600mAh rechargeable battery that can be recharged using solar power or through a USB cable.
Each light should last more than 25 hours on a single charge, giving you plenty of time to use it when night falls. There are four different brightness settings on the lantern, and you can adjust them by how far you bring it up from the base. If you need to walk around with the lantern, it switches to a handheld light, so you don't need to bring a separate flashlight. Expect the lights to charge within four hours through a cable, or for nine hours using the solar charger.
The four-pack is available for $29.99 and has a 4.5-star rating from over 12,500 customers. The customer reviews praise the lantern's brightness and its ability to rely on solar charging rather than requiring access to a USB port or power outlet.
Kootek camping hammock
A hammock provides a great way to relax on a camping trip at any camping site, and the Kootek camping hammock is an ideal choice. Capable of holding up to 500 pounds, the hammock comes with tree-friendly straps and carabiners with 18 different loops, allowing for quick adjustment of its height based on the user's location or personal comfort. This nylon hammock is 10 by 6.5 feet, capable of holding two people without excessive strain on the material. When bundled up, it weighs just under two pounds and comes with a custom storage bag, making it easy to carry around and bring on any trip.
Available for $25.99, it comes in a multitude of colors and has a 4.7-star rating from over 31,000 customers. The reviews highlight the overall build quality compared to the price and how comfortable it is to use with multiple people resting in it.
LifeStraw personal water filter
The LifeStraw allows you to drink safely from any outdoor water source while you're camping or hiking. It barely weighs anything at all, under 0.1 pounds, and, being a foot long, is easy to carry in any camping bag or survival pack. You only have to stick it in a water source and begin sipping. Its microfiltration membrane removes 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and parasites found in natural water sources, protecting you from contracting anything terrible while you're in the wild. A single LifeStraw can filter up to 4,000 liters of water.
These are available for $17.95 for a single pack, or you can get up to a five-pack for $79.95. Customers have given it a 4.8-star rating with over 125,000 user reviews, with reviewers praising the LifeStraw's overall quality, how lightweight it is, and its use in emergencies.
LHKNL headlamp flashlight
When you want to use a light source while you're camping or hiking and want to keep your hands free, there are headlamps from LHKNL. These rechargeable flashlights have a 1,500mAh battery and are expected to run for anywhere from four to 10 hours, depending on how bright you set them. There are eight lighting modes you can use, such as a strong beam, weak beam, red beam, or an SOS red strobe light.
They use an elastic headband that wraps around your head, and you can adjust the light fixture up to 60 degrees. The battery and lighting components are wrapped in a waterproof shell, ensuring they're not damaged if you plan to use them in rain or snow.
These come in a pack of two for $19.99, or you can get a six-pack for $65.99, and they all come in multiple different elastic and shell colors. It has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from nearly 37,000 user reviews, with reviewers appreciating the device's brightness, rechargeability, and versatility for multiple situations while camping or at home.
Gerber suspension multitool
For anyone who wants to pull out a screwdriver or knife from their pocket to use at a moment's notice, the Gerber suspension multitool is a lightweight tool that you can use in multiple situations when you're camping. It comes with 15 different tools, such as a nail file, can opener and bottle opener, tool lock, scissors, flathead driver, wire stripper, and many more. The device is 4.25 inches long when closed, capable of fitting comfortably on your person, attaching to your side using the pocket clip, and weighing just half a pound.
It's available for $39.99 and has a 4.6-star rating from nearly 24,000 customers. Multiple reviewers highlight the tool's quality for the asking price, how functional the tool is in multiple situations, and the multitool's build quality.
Etenwolf Air 3 pump
The Etenwolf Air 3 pump allows you to pump up several different types of camping equipment without having to rely on a hand pump. The automated device uses a 2,600mAh battery to inflate and deflate pool floats, vacuum storage bags, air mattresses, and anything else you might want to inflate on a camping trip. The device produces 0.65 PSI of air pressure to rapidly inflate items, such as an air mattress, in under a minute, and deflate even faster. It comes with five adapter nozzles you can swap out, depending on what your inflatable devices use. You can expect to pump up to six air mattresses before charging it, as the Etenwolf weighs less than half a pound and fits in the palm of your hand.
The Etenwolf Air 3 is available for $29.99 and has a 4.4-star rating from over 6,100 customer reviews. The reviews highlight the performance of the device, commending its power and portable size.
Coghlan's cooler lid light
Having lights in multiple locations means you'll never be caught in the dark when you're camping, and you can have a light inside your cooler. The Coghlan's cooler lid light attaches to the top of your cooler, activating when you open it, allowing anyone to clearly see what beverages or food they can grab from below. All you have to do is attach it to the interior of the cooler lid, and it will continue to work for several months.
It requires three LR44 batteries to operate, and you can expect to replace these every few months. The light turns off automatically after 20 seconds to preserve the battery and ensure you don't drain the light halfway through your trip by mistake. It also operates as a suitable light to place inside a camping toolbox or alternative storage location. It's available for $14.99, and it has a 4.2-star rating from over 4,200 customer reviews.
JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker
Music is also part of the camping experience, and you can play music from your smartphone using the JBL Flip 5, a waterproof Bluetooth speaker. Weighing a little over a pound, the JBL Flip 5 has a wraparound speaker to allow you to hear your tunes regardless of the angle you place it. If you have two, you can use the PartyBoost function to play the same songs from different speakers, increasing the overall sound for more people to listen. The speaker is expected to continue running for 12 hours before it needs a charge, and takes less than three hours to charge fully.
The JBL Flip 5 is available for $99.95, comes in multiple colors, and has a 4.8-star rating from over 85,000 customers. The user reviews praise the device's Bluetooth connection, the volume of the speakers, and the size of the device. Its high customer rating puts it among the top-rated outdoor speakers on Amazon.
Frizcol portable rechargeable fan
The outdoor weather can be hot and intense when you go camping, and a good way to always feel a breeze is with the 3-in-1 camping fan from Frizcol. This device comes with a rechargeable fan at the top that produces 3,950 rpm, but the fan blades are quieter than 30 dB, allowing you to use it when you're sleeping. There's a hook behind the fan so you can hang it up, and lights at the top to use it like a flashlight.
At the base is a rechargeable power bank that you can use to charge multiple smartphones or other devices using a USB Type-A or Type-C port for 11 to 60 hours of power, depending on how much you use the fan and how much power your devices need. This camping fan is available for $39.99, and it has a 4.3-star rating from over 3,900 user reviews, with reviewers praising it for the fan's performance, the battery life of the power bank, and its portability.
Unihand rechargeable hand warmers
Colder weather can also strike during camping and hiking trips, making it difficult to stay warm. A good way to make sure your hands are comfortable is to bring the rechargeable hand warmers from Unihand with you. These electronic symmetrical hand warmers provide 360 degrees of warmth for your hands, allowing you to keep them in your pockets or inside your gloves.
The devices have an AI chip installed to register the temperature of your hands and adjust the temperature settings to give them an ideal temperature. You can always turn that setting off and do it yourself, and the devices reach a maximum of 130-degree Fahrenheit. These hand warmers are expected to work between 8.5 and 20 hours, with better results at lower temperatures. The pair of hand warmers from Unihand is available for $19.99 on Amazon, where it has a 4.6-star rating from over 9,400 customers. Users highly praise these rechargeable devices for their warmth, battery life, and how quickly they heat up.
Coghlan's portable folding camp stove
The Coghlan's portable folding camp stove makes it easier for you to cook with the bare minimum tools you can bring with you while you're camping. The foldable stovetop compresses down to a small, flat surface, and when you unfold it, it is 6.5 by 6.5 inches in its entirety and weighs less than a pound. Underneath the heating stove is enough room for various types of canned heat or fuel cubes, depending on what you brought with you. The camp stove is made from alloy steel, with enough space to fit a kettle or cooking pots on top to heat up water or prepare a small meal.
You can get it on Amazon for $18.99, or get a pack of six for $113.94 if you want to add it to multiple emergency cooking kits. It has a 4.5-star rating from over 5,700 customers, who recommend it for its compact size, sturdiness in holding up cookware, and functionality.
Makita outdoor coffee maker
Making a cup of coffee away from your home when you're camping can be a trial. The Makita outdoor coffee maker provides you with an easier method in a portable tool with a handle on top, allowing you to carry it around on its own. The coffee maker is nearly 7.5 inches tall and 8.5 inches wide, and weighs 4.5 pounds, making it easy to carry around with one hand or in a bag, which makes it perfect for camping.
The coffee maker has enough power to brew three five-ounce cups of coffee, or a large one for a travel mug. It works with single-serve packs or ground coffee, depending entirely on what you bring with you, and you won't need to bring paper filters with you. It's available for $164.36, and it has a 4.4-star rating from nearly 3,000 customers on Amazon. You will have to purchase a battery and a suitable charger for it separately.
Garmin inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator
For anyone who is planning to go on a less-traveled hiking trip or unconventional paths while camping, making sure you can reach someone or have someone find your location is helpful should the worst happen. A good safety item to bring with you is the Garmin inReach Mini 2, a satellite communicator that has two-way messaging and an interactive SOS service that operates globally. The device allows you to share your location with others, includes a TracBack program that you can use to retrace your steps back to where you started, pairs with other Garmin devices, and has a digital compass. It's one of several gadgets worth bringing to stay safe in the wilderness.
The device is a little over half a pound, easy to carry and keep in your pocket or a backpack. It has an expected battery life of 14 days while using the 10-minute tracking mode. You can pick it up for $399.99, and it has a 4.6-star rating from over 2,100 customer reviews on Amazon.
Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station
It never hurts to have an extra power supply nearby when you head outdoors, and the Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station can be a suitable option. It has a 292Wh capacity and can provide 120 volts, ideal for use with laptops, drones, cameras, smartphones, or other smaller devices you might use while you're camping. You can power up to six devices at once, and the power station itself is expected to last at least 11 years. It only weighs 7.5 pounds, making it a lightweight add-on with a built-in handle.
When you need to charge the Explorer, it plugs into a traditional outlet, works with a car charger, or you can hook it up to a solar panel. All charging methods take roughly three hours, although a 40W solar panel takes the longest at nearly 10 hours. The Explorer is available for $289.00 on Amazon, where it has a 4.6-star rating from over 11,000 customers, making it one of the highest-rated portable power station brands.
Survival ferro rod drilled flint fire starter
Being able to make a fire can be crucial when you're camping, and the survival ferro rod drilled flint fire starter and striker kit can help you make a fire with basic supplies. It's a four-inch ferrocerium rod that, when used with a sharp knife, produces sparks that you can use to start a simple fire using twigs, moss, leaves, or anything around you. It's ideal for starting a basic fire at a campsite, or if you're out in the middle of a forest by yourself and need to stay warm.
The rod comes with a paracord that you can attach to your wrist, the side of your belt, or somewhere on your backpack. The entire rod is waterproof to ensure you can still use it and make a fire in any type of weather. You can get it on Amazon for $14.95, where it has a 4.7-star rating from over 12,700 customer reviews.
Methodology
All items on this list had to provide some additional value to a camping or hiking trip outdoors. Any of the products on this list had to aid in making a camping trip easier or provide some type of benefit for someone who wanted to enjoy the outdoors. These uses range from recreational enjoyment to providing a type of survival benefit. They also had to be products that were worthwhile, based on first-hand customer experiences provided in these reviews. All items also had to have at least a 4.2-star rating, with over 1,000 customers submitting reviews for any of the listed products.