'The Best Hand Warmers!' - Users Praise These Rechargeable Gadgets On Amazon
If you're looking for a gift for the person in your life who always has cold hands and thinks that AI should be incorporated into absolutely everything, then we might just have the answer for you. AI Hand Warmers from Unihand are currently selling on Amazon for $18, and according to reviewers, are a must-have gadget to keep you warm this winter. These are palm-sized electric heaters that look a bit like computer mice and come in a variety of colors, including pink, dark green, and champagne. Only the black ones are $18, though — other colors do cost a bit more, between $20 and $24 a pair.
They're made of aluminum and have an AI temperature sensor chip. What makes the chip "AI"? Well, that's a good question. Unihand doesn't explain the science behind it, and the Amazon listing's account of what the AI can do is fairly underwhelming. "Continuously analyzing and recognizing the temperature between the hand warmer and your hands" just sounds like it's adjusting its power based on how cold it is. You may need to accept that the AI claims are a piece of marketing spin.
Still, its main function is to serve as something you can put in your jacket pocket and keep your hands warm when you're out in chilly weather, and judging by the product's feedback, that's something that it does admirably. We probably don't actually need hand-warming devices that are capable of machine learning just yet. The hand warmers have three heat levels, with a maximum temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit. They're rechargeable, and you get a USB-C charger included with your purchase.
What do users have to say about these hand warmers?
Unihand isn't the only AI hand warmer vendor in town, however. There are several similar products on offer on Amazon. You can also buy a version on Walmart made by a company called Outjut, for only $17, but that product hasn't garnered any reviews yet, unlike Unihand's product, which has an Amazon rating of 4.7 and over 6,000 reviews. Many reviewers are enthusiastic about Unihand's hand warmers, with one reviewer exclaiming, "These are absolutely AMAZING!" Overall, people are impressed with the product's reliability, ease of use, and how long the battery lasts between charges. Their small size and light weight — only 0.15 pounds — get praise too, although one reviewer found them to be heavier than they were expecting. Users are also impressed with its surprisingly affordable price for a smart gadget.
Ocoopa is an alternative brand worth considering. Its AI hand warmers currently take the third spot in Amazon's Camping Hand Warmers category, with the first two spots going to old-fashioned, salt, charcoal, and vermiculite-based warmers. Number four on the list is Unihand. Ocoopa's product has an Amazon score of 4.6, almost 8,000 reviews, and costs $20. Its reviews are also enthusiastic, with reviewers saying that they heat up quickly, and that the battery life is good – although it's worth bearing in mind that battery life for both these products depends on how high you set the temperature. Hand warmers running at maximum power will need recharging much sooner than those on a low setting.