'The Best Hand Warmers!' - Users Praise These Rechargeable Gadgets On Amazon

If you're looking for a gift for the person in your life who always has cold hands and thinks that AI should be incorporated into absolutely everything, then we might just have the answer for you. AI Hand Warmers from Unihand are currently selling on Amazon for $18, and according to reviewers, are a must-have gadget to keep you warm this winter. These are palm-sized electric heaters that look a bit like computer mice and come in a variety of colors, including pink, dark green, and champagne. Only the black ones are $18, though — other colors do cost a bit more, between $20 and $24 a pair.

They're made of aluminum and have an AI temperature sensor chip. What makes the chip "AI"? Well, that's a good question. Unihand doesn't explain the science behind it, and the Amazon listing's account of what the AI can do is fairly underwhelming. "Continuously analyzing and recognizing the temperature between the hand warmer and your hands" just sounds like it's adjusting its power based on how cold it is. You may need to accept that the AI claims are a piece of marketing spin.

Still, its main function is to serve as something you can put in your jacket pocket and keep your hands warm when you're out in chilly weather, and judging by the product's feedback, that's something that it does admirably. We probably don't actually need hand-warming devices that are capable of machine learning just yet. The hand warmers have three heat levels, with a maximum temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit. They're rechargeable, and you get a USB-C charger included with your purchase.