10 Smart Gadgets That Look Premium But Are Unexpectedly Affordable This November
Smart tech has gotten a reputation for being expensive. However, that's not always the case. There are tons of affordable smart gadgets that work just as well as their more expensive counterparts. And if you're lucky, you can sometimes find these gadgets on sale.
Premium smart gadgets aren't always the most expensive, especially if you don't need every feature imaginable. Maybe you just want a way to turn the coffee pot on from your phone before you get out of bed each morning. Or maybe you want to know without a shadow of a doubt that your grilled meat is cooked to perfection every time, without having to cut into it first. Whatever the case, you can get less expensive smart products that work like they should without skimping on quality or aesthetics.
Here's a look at 10 smart gadgets with a premium look and feel that are surprisingly affordable (at the time of publishing), just in time for your holiday shopping.
Amazon Echo Show 5
The Amazon Echo Show 5 isn't the newest model in the Echo Show family, but it's still a powerful tool and available on Amazon for under $100. (For comparison, the Echo Show 11 sells for $219.99.) The Echo Show combines all the functions of a smart speaker, including Alexa, and adds a digital screen, giving you the benefit of audio and video in a single device.
The smart display acts as a central smart home hub that pairs with other smart devices. You can use voice commands to turn on and off smart lights or activate smart plugs, for example. Make video calls with family and friends, listen to music or audiobooks, and use it as a digital photo display. The device includes an integrated camera, which you can use to check in on pets or the house when you're away. The Amazon Echo Show 5 also comes with Alexa+ Early Access, where you can test the new and improved virtual assistant before anyone else. The Echo Show 5 is on Amazon for $89.99.
Kasa Smart Plug Mini
Smart plugs like the Kasa Smart Plug Mini offer a low bar to smart home automation. These plugs connect to your smart home hub or an app on your phone, allowing you to control power to the plug remotely or using voice commands.
These smart plugs have a myriad of uses. They give you peace of mind when you leave the house without worrying whether you unplugged the toaster or the curling iron. With a few taps on your phone, you can cut power to the plug and forget about it. Or, you could do the opposite: flick on a lamp before you arrive home, turn on the coffee maker from the bathroom while you're getting ready in the morning, or use fans to cool off a room. Smart plugs will also let you visualize your power usage. See which appliances and products are drawing the most power; those are great candidates for smart plugs since you can turn off their power consumption without unplugging them.
You can get a set of four Kasa smart plug minis on Amazon for $29.99.
Smart Cupping Therapy Massager
Cupping therapy has been around for ages, but for the most part, it's only been available in health spas. Home devices, like this smart cupping therapy massager, make cupping more accessible. It involves using a cup-like device placed on the skin to create suction. The suction draws blood away from the body and allegedly helps with inflammation, circulation, and pain relief. Some users liken it to a deep tissue massage.
This smart cupping therapy massager combines heat, massaging, red light therapy, and suction in a single device. It automatically shifts between slow pressure and quick release pressure. It's earned more than 3,800 reviews on Amazon with an average 4.4-star rating. Users consistently mention its professional-grade quality and ease of use. As with any health device, remember that results can vary by person. You can get the smart cupping therapy massager on Amazon for $59.99.
ThermoPro TempSpike
No one wants to eat undercooked meat, but you also don't want to constantly poke holes in your precious cuts to find out if it's done (and let all the juices drain out). Smart meat thermometers like the ThermoPro TempSpike solve both problems, giving you peace of mind that your meat is well-cooked, without the guesswork.
ThermoPro TempSpike is a smart meat thermometer you can monitor from your phone. Unlike wired meat probes, this one is wireless and uses Bluetooth to send updates to your phone. It's ready to use right out of the box, without creating an account or connecting it to your Wi-Fi. To use, you'll insert the probe into the meat and cook or grill as you normally would. You can choose the type of meat you're cooking, and the thermometer will automatically alert you when it reaches the ideal internal temperature. You can also use the app to track your meat's cooking progress. Many Bluetooth meat thermometers sell for $100 or more, but the ThermoPro TempSpike is on sale at Amazon for $63.99 (normally $99.99).
AI-Powered Rechargeable Hand Warmers
Single-use hand warmers have been the go-to for years, but require constant purchasing. After a few hours, they're ready for the trash, and your hands are cold again. These AI-powered rechargeable hand warmers are a more cost-effective solution and arguably better for the planet. You purchase them one time and use them over and over.
This two-pack of rechargeable hand warmers uses AI to automatically adjust the heat. Intelligent temperature control monitors the temperature of the device as well as your hands so it can properly distribute heat and maximize the device's battery life. You can combine the two devices to create a 360-degree heater, or separate them to hold one in each pocket. Each device has a battery indicator light so you can gauge how much heat you have left before you'll need to recharge. You can get the two-pack of rechargeable hand warmers on sale at Amazon for $17.99, normally $29.99.
Smart Mini Air Purifier
Air purifiers can be game-changing for your home. You might not realize how dusty, musty, stale, or unclean your indoor air is until you start using an air purifier. This isn't always the case, but the general spike in interest for health and wellness at home has led more people to explore the benefits of a smart air purifier.
This mini purifier by GoveeLife is an inexpensive one to start with. It's small enough to fit on a countertop or dresser, and big enough to purify a room up to 376 square feet in an hour. An app lets you control its operation, such as turning it on or off or setting specific schedules. It will also send you filter change reminders to keep your air clean. There's a fragrance disc under the air vent where you can add drops of your favorite essential oils. It works quietly in the background, but you'll notice the difference in the way your room smells and feels.
The smart mini air purifier is on sale at Amazon for $32.99, normally $49.98.
AuKing Smart Projector
Projectors used to be large, bulky, and stationary. That is, you rarely carried them from place to place since they required ample space and other equipment to work. Times have changed; projectors can now be small enough to fit in a pocket or backpack. And others, like the AuKing Smart Projector, remove much of the setup and guesswork of traditional projectors so you can enjoy more content on the go.
The AuKing Smart Projector's key features are rapid auto-focus and image correction in seconds. There's no need to manually fine-tune the projector's lens or play around with distance. It also includes a foldable stand that you can mount to a ceiling or take with you on your travels. It's bigger than a pocket-sized projector but still portable and convenient. The projector includes access to apps like Netflix, so you can take your whole content library with you. Smart projectors can cost as much as $300 or more, but the AuKing is available on Amazon for $239.99.
Echo Auto
The Amazon Echo now comes in a format made for your car. The Echo Auto is slim and compact, allowing it to mount in small spaces (like your dashboard). Like the smart speaker version, the Echo Auto responds to voice commands like calling or texting or even controlling your smart home devices while driving. For example, you can tell the device to turn off lights or fans connected to your smart home hub while you're away, saving the hassle of using a manual app. Since it's voice-powered, it doesn't require inputting passwords or diverting your eyes from the road to use.
You can also tell Echo Auto to play music, podcasts, or audiobooks from popular services you use, like Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and Audible. It's sensitive enough to hear you over the roar of the road or a blasting air conditioner, with five built-in microphones to capture commands from anywhere in the car. The Amazon Echo Auto is available on Amazon for $54.99.
Auto Face Tracking Tripod
For content creators, videographers, photographers, Zoom-friendly employees, or anyone with a moment of inspiration, a smartphone tripod is invaluable. It lets you mount your phone right where you want it and skip the awkward selfies. This smart auto face tracking tripod takes things up a notch by automatically keeping you in the frame, even if you're moving around while recording. It's like having your own cameraman in your back pocket.
The tripod looks like most other tripods. A secure mount fits any smartphone in landscape or portrait mode. The difference is in its electronics; instead of just holding the camera, it uses AI to identify faces and automatically rotate to keep you in the frame. It also recognizes hand signs, like the "Okay" gesture that tells it to start recording or an open palm that tells the video to pause. You might be taking a video call or trying to create your latest TikTok; either way, you can stay focused and get the shot you need. It runs on a rechargeable battery so that no cords can get in the way of your recording. You can get the Auto Face Tracking Tripod on sale at Amazon for $25.99, normally $35.99.
4-Slot Digital Smart Toaster
Smart appliances tend to feel more premium and luxurious than their non-smart counterparts. They also typically command a higher price, given their extra features. However, that's not always the case, and this smart toaster is a prime example.
This four-slot digital smart toaster includes wide slots to fit more than standard loaf bread. They're big enough for bagels and thick sourdough slices, so you have more ways to use it. There are five digital presets for different foods, like waffles and English muffins, and buttons that show visual levels of toastiness so you know how your food will look when it's done. One-tap settings save a little time and guesswork when you're hungry. The toaster also learns your preferences to get consistently good food each time you use it. Other thoughtful features include an easy-to-remove crumb tray, hidden cord storage, and smart slot detection that only heats the toaster slots in use. The smart toaster is on Amazon for $85.49.
How We Found and Chose These Affordable Smart Gadgets
Words like "premium" and "affordable" are highly subjective. What's well within one person's budget might be a stretch for another. The gadgets on this list were either on sale at the time of publishing or were surprisingly low-cost, based on the level of features and functions they offer. It was also a priority to choose items that have substantial star ratings (average of four stars or higher) and verified customer reviews (hundreds of them, not just 10 or 20). Most items are under $100 to focus on affordability. Remember that pricing is always subject to change, and this list of smart gadgets is no exception.
Also, any prices included above are correct at the time of writing. Keep in mind that prices are always in flux and subject to change. Sale prices may end. Or better yet, items not currently on sale might eventually see a price drop.