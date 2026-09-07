The Pros And Cons Of Car Camping Your Way Through A Road Trip

If you're taking a lengthy adventure across the country in your car, you've got a few options for nighttime rest. You can stay at a motel every night, which can get very expensive, or you could buy and use a tent, which does require a degree of outdoor living skill and knowledge. If neither of those sound particularly appealing, there is a third avenue: camping out in your car itself. If it's good enough to ferry you across the highways, it's good enough to get some shuteye in.

Car camping has become a semi-common choice for road trippers, as not only is it more economical than purchasing tents or hotel stays, but it's generally easier to pull off safely and comfortably for the less outdoor-inclined. However, whether car camping is a realistic option for you at all is heavily contingent on the kind of car that you own, the size of your travel party, and how much stuff you've brought along on your trip. In the best-case scenario, a car would provide everything you'd want out of a tent and much more, but in the worst, you could end up being uncomfortable and miserable.