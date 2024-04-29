6 Car & Truck Camping Tips For Your Next Outdoor Adventure

No one really likes to go to the bathroom in the wilderness — it's a vulnerable experience. Even more, there will be moments during a camping trip when you'll want to shower off the day, especially after a grueling hike. Some RVs are luxurious and contain a shower inside. However, if you're car or truck camping, that option doesn't exist. That's why it's important to have a bathroom set-up planned out before you take your camping trip.

There are all types of camping shower gadgets and toilet solutions to keep you as hygienic as possible. You can opt for a pressurized water tube like the Yakima Road Shower that attaches to the rack of your vehicle or even a hot water machine like Joolca's HotTap V2 that hooks up to a propane tank for a much-needed hot shower. In terms of toilet options, you can go as cheap as a five-gallon bucket with a camping toilet seat and biodegradable bags. However, there are also many highly-rated portable chemical toilets like the SereneLife Portable Toilet that can use toilet treatment drop-ins like an RV toilet.

In the end, it's up to you whether you want the hassle of dragging around heavier equipment or having to visit a dump station with your portable toilet. Whichever route you choose, though, don't forget a privacy tent — there are pop-up options that can be staked to the ground and foldable tents attached to your vehicle like an awning and come undone when you need to use them.