These 5 Luxury Campervans Will Blow You Away
You may have seen campervans while driving on the highway, but if you haven't ridden in them yourself, you have no idea how luxurious these homes away from home can be. Along with the ability to travel just about anywhere, luxury campervans can offer amenities you might find in a top-tier hotel room.
Most campervans start with a base of either the Ford Transit or the Mercedez-Benz Sprinter, both of which are reliable and fairly easy to drive. From there, it's all about choosing a company that specializes in van conversions — and there are many available.
One thing is for sure, however, these decked-out vans don't come cheap. Once you add in a working bathroom, shower, custom swivel seats, solar paneling, and countless other possibilities, it could run you anywhere from $100,000 up to over half a million dollars.
However, what you get for that hefty price tag is the freedom to explore the country in comfort and style, while being self-reliant – at least for a while. After all, at some point, you're going to need hookups for water, sewage, and a place to replenish supplies like food and other common items, but that's all part of owning a campervan.
With that said, some of these campervans are so loaded with luxuries and extras that it will blow your mind that they are even available.
Airstream: Atlas
Airstream has been known for decades because of its retro, yet impressive silver trailers, but its Atlas campervan is truly a sight to behold. It's built on the Mercedez-Benz Sprinter chassis, and has a power slide-out section that you can use to give you more room in the cabin while parked. It has an expansive three-person couch, swivel chairs up front that can turn towards the cabin for more seating area, and it has a sink and two burners for cooking.
When it's time to turn in, you can press a button to engage the power slide-out section to make room for a Murphy bed that drops down in place of the couch. It also offers a shower, toilet, and sink at the rear of the cabin.
Whether you're lying in bed or sitting on the couch, the Atlas also has a hideaway 40-inch Samsung flat-screen television that rises up out of the counter at the press of a button. When you wake up the following morning, you can slide out the included awning so you're out of direct sunlight when you drink your morning coffee.
It has all the bells and whistles you need when you're out on the road or parked at the campsite, but it will cost you. The 2024 Airstream Atlas goes for just over $310,000.
Advanced RV: B Box
Advanced RV, like several other campervan conversion companies, strips the van down to the chassis and then builds a "box" that is then securely bolted to the chassis. Picture a van that's been cut away completely from behind the cockpit, leaving only the bottom frame and wheels. Advanced RV builds the living space, and then places it on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis.
Everything about this thing is custom. You go in to pick out all the amenities you want including fabrics, colors, and materials and once your build is agreed upon, Advanced RV gets to work on building your "box" to your specifications.
The interior height of the cabin is 6 feet, 8 inches, so most will be able to comfortably walk around at full height. It has a seating area at the back along with a television, and the seating area turns into a bed when it's time to get some sleep. It also has a kitchenette on one side and a bathroom on the other.
Again, these are fully custom-made to your requirements so prices vary, but the average cost starts at about $380,000 and can go up to over half a million dollars.
Storyteller Overland: Beast Mode
If you're looking for something that's a little more rugged in a campervan, Storyteller Overland's Beast Mode will definitely fit the bill. Its all-wheel drive Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis — with off-road wheels and tires — begs to be driven in the dirt so you can get to the best camping areas. It's got a modular roof rack, a side ladder, and a rear-door setup that features a lockbox for storage. It even has a side-mounted surfboard holder if you like to carve it up in the surf.
For all of its ruggedness on the outside, its comfort and amenities on the inside will make for a great overnight in the woods. It has a kitchen with an electric burner, a bathroom, and a portable shower you can store when you're not using it. It has dimmable LED ceiling lights and in the cargo areas. When it's time to go to bed, Beast Mode offers a fold-down bed in the rear, and a 2-seater convertible sofa bed so you can sleep up to four people.
This campervan is perfect for the outdoor adventurer, but it will cost you: The 2024 Beast Mode costs a little over $230,000.
Thor Motor Coach: Tranquillity
The Thor Motor Coach Tranquility campervan sits on a Ford Transit chassis so it's a little smaller than other vans in this category, but manages to pack in the features.
It's got two captain chairs in the front that can swivel to face the cabin when parked. It features a dual-burner gas stove, a sink, and a clever table and seating setup so you can share a meal with friends. It's got a microwave built-in and a single-door refrigerator. It even has an HD TV that's mounted on a swingarm for flexibility. That's a lot of features for the comparatively smaller cabin size next to other campervans.
When it's time to go to sleep, it has a convenient fold-out bed. This is a great design for the limited space, meaning you have more room to move around during the day when you're not using it. Impressively, the bathroom is enclosed, so you can use it or the shower with some measure of privacy.
The Tranquility is a little more of a bargain than other deluxe campervans, costing just under $175,000.
Outside Van: Approach
Outside Van's Approach campervan uses the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis as its framework, and offers all the amenities you need while out in the wild. For off-road driving, it has all-wheel drive and thicker-than-average tires for better control. You can comfortably feed a family of four on its dinette table, and it has both a bathroom and a shower. The Approach also sleeps up to four people with a cleverly designed two-level bed system.
One interesting feature that is not found in other campervans is a roll-down divider that makes it so you can create separate "rooms" for added privacy when you need it. It also has full temperature control, with both a heater and air conditioning to keep you comfortable.
When you want to cook dinner, you can use the removable induction cooktop or an overhead microwave. For entertainment, it offers a wall-mounted television with a DVD player. It also has a roof-mounted rack for flexible storage capabilities, and a side ladder to make it convenient.
The Approach looks sleek on the outside, and has everything you need on the inside for when you're in for the night. The Approach build costs around $275,000.