These 5 Luxury Campervans Will Blow You Away

You may have seen campervans while driving on the highway, but if you haven't ridden in them yourself, you have no idea how luxurious these homes away from home can be. Along with the ability to travel just about anywhere, luxury campervans can offer amenities you might find in a top-tier hotel room.

Most campervans start with a base of either the Ford Transit or the Mercedez-Benz Sprinter, both of which are reliable and fairly easy to drive. From there, it's all about choosing a company that specializes in van conversions — and there are many available.

One thing is for sure, however, these decked-out vans don't come cheap. Once you add in a working bathroom, shower, custom swivel seats, solar paneling, and countless other possibilities, it could run you anywhere from $100,000 up to over half a million dollars.

However, what you get for that hefty price tag is the freedom to explore the country in comfort and style, while being self-reliant – at least for a while. After all, at some point, you're going to need hookups for water, sewage, and a place to replenish supplies like food and other common items, but that's all part of owning a campervan.

With that said, some of these campervans are so loaded with luxuries and extras that it will blow your mind that they are even available.