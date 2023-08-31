Mercedes-Benz Sets A Price For 2024 eSprinter EV Van (And You're Not Gonna Like It)
The existing Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is popular for commercial usage and camper vans for its utility and customizable design. Modifiable configurations, including different roof heights, optional four-wheel-drive, and cargo, crew, and passenger chassis choices, make the Sprinter a workhorse for commercial hauling and delivery, as well as personal adventure.
Earlier in 2023, Mercedes announced an electrified version of the Sprinter van — with an "eSprinter" moniker. Now, Mercedes-Benz has revealed prices and is opening up preorders for the electric hauler. Mercedes-Benz announced that the eSprinter has a WLTP-tested range of 249 miles (400 km), and will be available for a starting price of $71,886. This may surprise fans of the gas-run Sprinter, which starts much lower at just above the $45,000 mark for the base model.
The eSprinter features a 113-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which is the largest in Mercedes's existing fleet of electric vans sold in Europe. In addition to AC wall-charging at 9.6 kilowatts, the eSprinter also gets 50-kilowatt DC fast charging, which is claimed to charge the battery pack from 10% to 80% in just 40 minutes. Meanwhile, the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology ensures lower battery degradation with each charging cycle than traditional batteries with nickel or cobalt.
Less powerful than its turbodiesel twin
Externally, the eSprinter is identical to its internal combustion twins, and will be available with a high roof and cargo chassis initially. The van will be able to haul a maximum payload of 2,624 pounds — no match for the diesel variant's payload capacity of 6,812 pounds. At 488 cubic feet, the storage area is about 10% smaller than the diesel-guzzler.
The electric van will have two motor options — 100 kilowatts (136 horsepower), and 150 kilowatts (204 horsepower), with the latter leading the existing Sprinter by a noticeable margin. For the higher output model, you will need to pay a higher base price of $75,316. Both versions of the electric hauler can generate a torque of 295 pound-foot, which is higher than the 2.0-liter gasoline variant, but less than the turbodiesel's 332 pound-feet torque.
Other cabin changes include an optional Mercedes-Benz User Experience (or MBUX) touch infotainment unit, which comes with a touch of AI-powered voice interactions. Additionally, there is an option for a digital rear-view mirror running feeds from cameras on the back and the roof, along with connected vehicle functionality through the Mercedes mobile app.
In addition, Mercedes will offer free service for the first four maintenance services (excluding repairs and consumables), and a separate battery warranty for eight years or 100,000 miles. The eSprinter's release date is still unclear, but you can order yours already — if you're not rattled by the price Mercedes asks for.