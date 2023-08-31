Mercedes-Benz Sets A Price For 2024 eSprinter EV Van (And You're Not Gonna Like It)

The existing Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is popular for commercial usage and camper vans for its utility and customizable design. Modifiable configurations, including different roof heights, optional four-wheel-drive, and cargo, crew, and passenger chassis choices, make the Sprinter a workhorse for commercial hauling and delivery, as well as personal adventure.

Earlier in 2023, Mercedes announced an electrified version of the Sprinter van — with an "eSprinter" moniker. Now, Mercedes-Benz has revealed prices and is opening up preorders for the electric hauler. Mercedes-Benz announced that the eSprinter has a WLTP-tested range of 249 miles (400 km), and will be available for a starting price of $71,886. This may surprise fans of the gas-run Sprinter, which starts much lower at just above the $45,000 mark for the base model.

The eSprinter features a 113-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which is the largest in Mercedes's existing fleet of electric vans sold in Europe. In addition to AC wall-charging at 9.6 kilowatts, the eSprinter also gets 50-kilowatt DC fast charging, which is claimed to charge the battery pack from 10% to 80% in just 40 minutes. Meanwhile, the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology ensures lower battery degradation with each charging cycle than traditional batteries with nickel or cobalt.