13 Portable Gadgets Perfect For Your Next Car Camping Trip

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station will fulfill the powering needs of all your smart devices and gadgets while on a camping trip. It can supply 1,500W AC output and a 3,000W surge peak to power portable refrigerators, microwaves, and other appliances you have on deck. One of the most convenient things about the power station is how small and relatively light it is, at just 23.8 pounds. It also has a foldable handle so you can move it with ease.

When paired with the Jackery app, the power station can recharge to 80% in around 45 minutes by using emergency charging. The normal charging speed is lower, presumably to improve the durability of the battery, reaching to 100% in a little less than two hours. Meanwhile, using a Jackery bifacial solar charger (not included) usually requires about two and a half hours to bring the battery from zero to 80%.

Designed for outdoor use, it is drop-proof and fire-resistant for safer usage and comes with six output ports to power up various devices simultaneously. It's supposed to be priced at $800, but it seems to be one of these items that are always on a deep discount. Currently, you can grab it on Amazon for $460, but it can often be found at about $400. It has great user reviews, with a 4.7-star score from 3,447 reviews. A lot of customers love how it could tackle power-hungry devices, like microwaves and mini freezers, which makes the overall camping experience less stressful.