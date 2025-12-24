4 Of The Highest-Rated Battery Jump Starters You Can Buy On Amazon
When it comes to devices that can really help you out at an unexpected time, a battery jump starter has to be high on the list. Nobody likes to be in that moment when your car's battery dies, and you have to get out your jumper cables. In the past, that meant calling up one of your friends or family members — or asking a complete stranger — to help you jump start your battery by connecting those jumper cables to their car's battery. Well, now this can be accomplished a lot more simply with a jump starter. This is a device that has its own power source so you can jump start your battery without the aid of anyone else.
There are many jump starters on the market, and if you were to go to a retailer like Amazon, you would see dozens upon dozens of options for jump starters from a variety of different brands. From that basic search, it can be rather overwhelming to know which jump starter is right for you. One great way to know if what you are getting is worth the money is based on the ratings and reviews of actual customers, and that is what we're going to look at today.
Here, we are going to spotlight four different battery jump starters you can purchase on Amazon. These jump starters come from different brands and have different power capacities, but they all have one thing in common: they have exceptionally high customer satisfaction scores. To make this list, the jump starter required several thousand individual customer ratings that averaged out to a minimum of 4.5 out of five stars.
NOCO Boost GB40
If there is any jump starter on the market that has developed a large consensus, it is the NOCO Boost GB40. There are plenty of popular jump starters that have thousands of ratings on Amazon from customers, but this one from NOCO has over 120,000 individual ratings, which is by far the most of any jump starter on this list. Those ratings have come out to an overall average of 4.6 out of five stars. That is not the highest rating on this list, but it is awfully close.
NOCO, which ranked highest on SlashGear's jump starter brand ranking, offers many different jump starters across its Boost and Genius lines, but it is the Boost GB40 that stands at the top of its offerings. It is a 12V lithium battery that offers up to 1,000A of power. It is ideal for vehicles that run on gasoline with engines up to 6.0L in displacement, but it works just as well for diesel-powered vehicles too with up to 3.0L of displacement. At 2.4 pounds, it's also incredibly easy to carry around with you, and you charge the battery with an included USB-C cable.
Along with being a jump starter, the battery can be used as any other charger as well. It features a USB-A out port that lets you plug in any device, from a smartphone to a laptop. The battery also features a 100 lumen flashlight, which can be used to help you jump start your vehicle in the dark or just as an ordinary flashlight as well. Amazon retails the NOCO Boost GB40 for $100, making it one of the more affordable jump starter options.
Hulkman Alpha 85
For the second highly-rated jump starter on the list, we are going to look at one with a bit more power. That would be the Hulkman Alpha 85. With a rating of 2,000A, it is able to handle vehicles even larger than the NOCO jump starter could. The Hulkman is able to handle the battery for a vehicle with an engine that has up to 8.5L of displacement for a gas-powered model, and if you are using diesel, it will be effective on any vehicle with an engine displacement up to 6.0L.
Over on Amazon, the Hulkman Alpha 85 has garnered an overall average customer rating score of 4.7 out of five stars, tying it for the highest average for a jump starter on this list, and that number is based on over 13,400 ratings. Customers highlight the easy of use of the jump starter, as well as the quality of its build. Oddly, other Hulkman jump starters sold on Amazon have only garnered a couple of hundred ratings from customers on average. So, the Alpha 85 model being such a runaway success is quite surprising, though that shows how much of a ringing endorsement this one has.
Like the NOCO jump starter, the Hulkman can also act as a power bank for other devices as well. However, unlike that model, it is able to charge devices with either USB-A and USB-C cords, whereas the NOCO's USB-C port is only for charging the battery itself. The added power capacity does make this model slightly more expensive, selling for $110 on Amazon, but customers are clearly very happy with the Hulkman Alpha 85.
GOOLOO GP4000
Some people may not be satisfied with 1,000 or 2,000A currents. They may have vehicles, be they cars, trucks, boats, or something else, that require a great deal of power to jump start their batteries. If that is the case, you can look at jump starters with rated at 4,000A, and among the most liked by those on Amazon is the GOOLOO GP4000. This is a jump starter designed to work on any vehicle with a diesel-powered engine up to 10.0L in displacement. As for gas-powered vehicles, GOOLOO states that it will jump start the battery regardless of the size of the vehicle's engine. Unless you have a vehicle with a truly gigantic diesel engine, the GP4000 will be able to get the job done.
This jump starter can also act as a power bank for charging as well. It comes equipped with two USB-A ports and one USB-C port. The latter of those is both an in and an out port, letting you charge USB-C devices with the same port in which you charge the battery itself. A flashlight is also built into the battery, which can act as a regular flashlight, a strobe light, or an emergency SOS light if need be.
Customers on Amazon have given the GOOLOO GP4000 an overall rating average of 4.6 out of five stars, finding it to be a high quality make. However, there are numerous complaints of a shortened battery life. This is based on over 8,100 individual ratings. Amazon retails the GP4000 for around $100, depending on the battery's color. Whichever color is chosen, customers are quite happy with it.
WOLFBOX MV24
For the final jump starter on this list, we are going to stay with another 4,000A rated model. This time, it is the WOLFBOX MV24. On Amazon, this has just under 4,000 total ratings from customers. That makes it the model on this list with the fewest number of ratings, but that is still plenty to justify recommending it based on the 4.7 out of five-star average from those ratings. Customers commonly find it to be easy to use and are impressed by its battery life.
Like the GOOLOO GP4000, the WOLFBOX MV24 is able to handle jump-starting batteries with vehicles that have up to a 10L engine displacement. That threshold goes for both gas-powered and diesel-powered vehicles. The battery pack also comes equipped with a 2,000 lumen LED flashlight that can similarly act as a regular flashlight, strobe light, or SOS emergency signal. As for its other charging capabilities, there is only one USB-A port and one USB-C port, the latter of which acts as both an in and an out port.
Amazon sells the WOLFBOX MV24 for $108. That is currently listed as a limited time deal at the time of writing, marked down from $170. So, if you're purchasing this at full price, it is far and away the most expensive jump starter on this list. Despite that increase in price, it has not stopped Amazon customers from greatly embracing the WOLFBOX MV24 jump starter.
Methodology
Several different factors were taken into consideration for a battery jump starter to make this list. First and foremost, they needed to be having a customer satisfaction score that was very high on average. The base level was 4.5 out of five stars, but that was the absolute lowest it could be. All of the jump starters on this list not only met that 4.5-star floor, but they cleared it. Having a high customer rating isn't everything, though. There needed to be a significant level of consensus for these jump starters, too. That is why a model needed to have a minimum of 2,500 customer ratings on Amazon to even be in consideration for the list. The more ratings a jump starter had, the more likely it was to make the cut.
For making the final four selections, a range of jump starters needed to be displayed. This manifested in two different ways. The first is that four different companies needed to be represented, showing that there is not a dominance by one particular company. Along with that, a range of power capacities were selected. Jump starters come with a variety of peak currents, and focusing in on one specific current capacity (i.e., 2,000A) would do a disservice to the market's optionality. Plus, different people require different current peaks for their respective vehicles. Once all of these things were taken into consideration, four jump starters were selected.