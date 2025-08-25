Major Jump Starter Brands Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've all heard (or told) the story before. It's too early to be alive, you forgot to restock your coffee supply, and you're wearing what you came home in. So, of course, you left your headlights on and now you need a jump. It's too early to call anyone or bother your neighbors, so you're stuck.

Next time, you'll be prepared, because you were smart enough to click on this article and learn a little more about the mighty jump starter. Whether it's a little brick of lithium power or a bulky box with cables hanging off the sides, one of these battery-reviving machines can easily save the day. While factors like portability, compatibility with your vehicle, and overall power are important, knowing which brands to look for and which to avoid is a solid first step.

SlashGear has done the work for you, ranking 13 major jump starter brands from worst to best. Customer feedback, sales data, professional hands-on reviews, and my own personal experience as an automotive technician were all considered, and the result is this handy list. Links to purchase solid examples from all ranked jump starter brands are included, along with some information on what to look for in a good jump starter.