Are Walmart's Everstart Batteries Any Good? Here's What Drivers Say

When your car needs a new battery, you have to walk a fine line between finding one that fits your budget and getting something that won't leave you stranded. On average, you can expect a car battery to last you anywhere from three to five years, assuming you buy a quality one that doesn't end up quitting on you early. If you're like many drivers, that means checking out options like Walmart's EverStart line. On the high end, you'll pay $179.84 for an EverStart battery; on the low end, you can get one for just $49.87, making them considerably less expensive than competing brands like Duralast and Optima.

Advertisement

Walmart sells several models under the EverStart name, including the entry-level Value, the mid-range Maxx, and the premium AGM and Platinum varieties, each offered at different price points depending on the battery's size and specifications. However, Walmart doesn't make these batteries. Instead, they're supplied by third-party manufacturers, like Clarios, the company behind brands like Optima and DieHard. East Penn Manufacturing and Exide have also been linked to EverStart production without any official confirmation from Walmart. That means the performance and lifespan of these batteries can vary a lot depending on the supplier and model.

EverStart came in dead last in SlashGear's ranking of major car battery brands, and there are many drivers who have strong opinions about how it performs in the real world. Many drivers report solid long-term performance and easy warranty replacements, especially for the Maxx and AGM lines, while others complain about early failure and inconsistent customer service at Walmart stores.

Advertisement