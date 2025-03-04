4 Cheap Car Battery Brands That Actually Last (According To Reviews)

Cars of all kinds are equipped with batteries, and they don't last forever. Car batteries will show signs that they need to be replaced typically between three and five years after installation, requiring you to take action for the health of your vehicle.

While many prefer to send their car to a mechanic for battery replacement, if you want to do it yourself, you likely can. Basically, all you have to do is disconnect, remove, and replace it with a fresh one — being mindful of which colors signify positive and negative connections on the new battery. Before going through this process, though, it's worth doing some shopping around for your next battery. As with any purchase, it's best to find the right blend of quality and cost before running your card or forking over cash.

Fortunately, you're not left to choose a new car battery alone. Folks online have shared support for a few brands that they find are every bit as cost-effective as they are long-lasting.

