What Colors Are Positive And Negative On A Car Battery?

Car batteries last for years, but every car battery shows signs that it needs replacing or a jump start. It has happened to all of us. We've been at the grocery store, packed up our car, and then we try to turn on the ignition. All we hear is sputtering, and we need to properly jump start our battery. It's a fairly simple process of attaching jumper cables from the good battery to the dead one, but there is something incredibly important that you need to make sure you get right: the positive needs to be linked to the positive along with the negative to the negative. Otherwise, you won't be able to start the car or, at worst, cause an electrical short circuit that could do serious damage.

Whether they be the worst or the best car battery brands, these companies have made distinguishing the two pretty easy by color coating them. The positive on a car battery is typically given a red color, while the negative is black. These could be the actual poles themselves or an indicator around the poles. For the most part, these colors will be able to guide you, but there are some batteries where the colors have worn away over time. There are also some that just don't do the color coating for whatever reason. If that is the case, there are other ways to determine the positive and negative too to keep you and your vehicle safe.

[Featured image by TaurusEmerald via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]

