How To Charge A Car Battery Without A Charger

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Electric cars may be all the rage these days, but even before we had cars entirely powered by electricity, batteries were still vital components. In a traditional, gas-powered car, you need a battery to activate any electronic components, illuminate your headlights, and, let's not forget, actually start the car.

Advertisement

The good news is that there are various portable car battery chargers on the market, which you can use to safely power your car battery back up if it happens to die on you. You could get a charger like the Noco Genius10 off of Amazon. The bad news is that you may not always have a battery charger on hand if you're out on the road, or if you do, it might not be properly charged itself. If you're stranded on the highway with a dead battery, it might seem like your only recourse is to call AAA and wait, but don't count yourself out just yet.

There's more than one way to get a little life back into your car's battery, so long as you have the right equipment. Specifically, you're going to need either a portable jump starter or a pair of jumper cables, the latter of which will also require help from a friendly motorist.

Advertisement