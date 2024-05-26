What Happens If Your Car Battery Dies While You're Driving?

When on the road, it can be scary when something goes wrong with your car — from electrical to mechanical issues to running out of gas. However, the car's battery dying while in the middle of a commute is no picnic either. It's not as easy as hoofing it to the nearest gas station and back to the car. When a battery dies while on the road, you need to wait for assistance, and it typically means you need a new battery, which isn't the cheapest expense. Costco might have a good deal on car batteries, but then you have to worry about finding a decent brand.

There are warning signs when a battery is about to kick the bucket, such as a car struggling to turn over or sounding weak when you go to start it. Most of the time you won't even notice your car battery died in the middle of a drive. As long as the alternator is still in working order, you won't notice until you turn off the car and it doesn't start again.

If you're on a drive, minding your own business and you car suddenly stalls and doesn't restart, there's a bigger issue at hand. In that case, flip on the hazard lights and signal that you're pulling off to the side of the road. Wait a bit and then try to restart the vehicle. If the car starts, it needs to go to a mechanic ASAP. If it doesn't start, call roadside assistance.