6 Of The Best Portable Tire Inflators On Amazon (According To Reviews)
If you've ever found yourself stranded on the side of the road with a flat tire, you understand just how inconvenient and scary it can be, especially if you're in a remote area without access to cell service. That situation can quickly become even more dire if you don't know how to change a tire or you don't have the proper tools. This type of scenario is exactly why it's so important to keep an emergency kit in your car, as well as familiarize yourself with a few basic auto jobs, like tire replacements.
When it comes to building your emergency kit, one thing that you should strongly consider adding is a portable tire inflator, especially if you're a car novice. These devices are designed to inflate flat tires on the go. That means that if you end up with a flat in the middle of nowhere, all you have to do is grab your inflator, remove the tire's valve stem cap, and use the tool to fill the tire with air. They're extremely handy in emergency situations, they don't require in-depth mechanical knowledge, and they can make the difference between being stuck for hours and getting home on time.
The best part is that portable tire inflators aren't as expensive as you may guess. In fact, Amazon, the online marketplace known for its Prime membership perks, is a great place to look for affordable inflators. We checked out the site's tire inflator inventory for ourselves, and we found six highly rated options that won't break the bank. We selected products based on things like price, features, and user reviews, but we'll cover our methodology later. For now, here are six of the best — and highest-rated — portable tire inflators on Amazon.
AstroAI portable tire inflator with emergency light
When shopping for portable tire inflators to keep in your emergency kit, it's important that you look for products that provide various features. While it's not entirely necessary that your portable inflator can be used for multiple purposes, it can be extremely handy to have the added versatility that extra features offer, especially in emergency situations.
If you're considering buying a portable tire inflator and you're looking for one that's both highly rated and versatile, you should check out the AstroAI Portable Air Compressor for Car Tires. The inflator is built using AstroAI's ToughUltra technology, which the manufacturer claims increases the tool's service life by 30%, thanks to the durable components. The tool is available in four different color accents, allowing you to personalize your purchase, while the programmable psi setting allows you to set your desired pressure level so that the inflator turns off automatically once it reaches the correct psi.
The inflator features a backlit digital screen to help you see your pressure settings in the dark, while a built-in LED light helps you see your way around when removing valve stem caps. The electric tool connects to your car's 12-volt accessory outlet (cigarette lighter) and can be used for vehicle tires, bicycles, and even balloons, and it comes with various nozzles and adaptors. The AstroAI inflator costs $31.98 and features 4.5 out of 5 stars based on nearly 100,000 user reviews.
YaberAuto portable car jump starter with air compressor
Portable tire inflators come in various shapes and sizes and run using a couple of different power sources. While an electric tool that you connect to your vehicle is fine, it never hurts to consider cordless options. Not only do cordless, battery-powered tools provide enhanced mobility, they can also be extremely handy if your car's battery is dead.
There are various cordless portable tire inflators out there. However, if you're looking for a tool that not only helps with flat tires but also dead batteries, you should definitely consider the YaberAuto Portable Car Jump Starter with Air Compressor. Capable of jump-starting dead 12-volt car batteries for gas engines sized up to 9 liters and diesels up to 8 liters, the jump pack is extremely versatile and powerful for its size. It's able to maintain its charge for up to 24 months while in standby mode, while the robust inflator mechanism can pump 20 psi into your tires every two minutes.
It comes with nozzles for passenger cars, bicycles, sports balls, and more, and a large LCD screen displays your pressure readings clearly and legibly. The jump starter features a unique internal honeycomb thermal design, allowing it to work in frigid temperatures when other tools might fail, as well as dual USB ports for charging various mobile devices. The YaberAuto jump pack air compressor costs $129.99, comes with a 2-year warranty, and features 4.5 out of 5 stars based on just shy of 2,000 customer reviews.
AstroAI cordless tire inflator
Not every cordless tire inflator comes with a battery jump-start feature. There's nothing wrong with that, as it requires a special kind of bad luck to have a dead battery at the same time as a flat tire. The extra feature is handy to have, but if you're looking for a more affordable yet still highly versatile portable tire inflator, there are plenty of other choices.
The AstroAI Cordless Tire Inflator Air Compressor comes with a couple of extra features and could be worth exploring. The tool features solid metal internals and is capable of running for up to 20 minutes at a time. It runs using dual power, meaning you can hook it up to your car using the included cable or run it wirelessly using the 20-volt rechargeable battery. The battery and battery charger are included, and the portable inflator is capable of filling average-sized tires in around four minutes.
It comes with a backlit LCD screen that displays current pressure as well as desired pressure, while a built-in LED light helps you navigate in the dark. The tool is designed to be used with cars, but you can also use it to inflate bicycle tires and sporting equipment. It costs $89.99 and features 4.6 out of 5 stars based on a whopping 13,000 user reviews.
LOLSSA portable tire inflator
One thing to keep in mind while shopping on Amazon is that you may encounter a lot of strange brand names. It can be easy to dismiss these brands as cheap or low quality, but there's actually a good reason why companies use such random combinations of letters. Essentially, it boils down to the fact that in order to use Amazon's infrastructure to sell products, stores are required to own a registered trademark and be part of the Amazon Brand Registry. It's a lot easier to trademark a random group of letters than it is to trademark a common and easily recognizable word, which explains the large amount of Amazon stores with odd names.
Speaking of Amazon brands with strange and unusual names, LOLSSA makes a Portable Air Compressor and Tire Inflator that you may want to check out. You can use the inflator wirelessly and then recharge it using the included USB-C cable, or if you're in a pinch, you can connect the included power cable to your car's cigarette lighter.
LOLSSA claims that the tool can inflate a small car tire to between 28 and 35 psi in just 55 seconds, while the inflator is compatible with passenger vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, and sporting equipment. It features a digital screen with a pressure gauge function and an emergency flashlight with three modes: SOS, strobe, and LED. The LOLSSA portable tire inflator costs $79.99 and features 4.7 out of 5 stars based on over 2,500 customer reviews.
UABRLA portable tire inflator
As mentioned, you'll see a lot of Amazon stores with random-letter names. While it's always wise to practice tips to keep your money safe while shopping on Amazon, it's also true that many of these stores are perfectly legitimate, even those with strange names. One of the best ways to determine if an item is a scam or not is to check the reviews — it's not a foolproof way to avoid buying faulty or cheap products, but it goes a long way toward weeding out the blatant scams.
This information is important to remember, because some of the highest-rated products on Amazon are sold by brands with those seemingly suspicious names. For example, the UABRLA Portable Tire Inflator and Air Compressor has excellent reviews, despite the bizarre company name, and it could be a solid option to consider if you're looking for an inflator to keep in your emergency kit.
Like the previous product, the UABRLA inflator uses dual power sources, which means you can use it wirelessly or connect it to your car. It's capable of inflating an average tire to 35 psi in under five minutes, while its small size makes it easy to use and store. The inflator features a digital display, is compatible with cars, bicycles, motorcycles, and sports equipment, and also functions as a portable power bank. The UABRLA device costs $39.98 and features 4.5 out of 5 stars based on more than 2,000 user reviews.
Hajomel portable tire inflator
One cool feature that you may want to look for in a portable tire inflator is the ability to charge your devices. We've mentioned that a couple of the products above provide this feature, but it's worth discussing in greater detail. As stated earlier, having a tool with various applications is incredibly handy. While you may be able to charge your devices by connecting to your car — even if you're broken down — it never hurts to have the extra power. And if you do break down due to something other than a flat tire, having access to a portable power bank can be a lifesaver.
If you're interested in an inflator that also provides mobile device charging capabilities, you should check out the Hajomel Portable Tire Inflator and Power Bank. The tool claims to provide inflation speeds four times faster than standard devices, and the inflator is capable of filling average-sized tires to between 30 and 36 psi up to 32 times on a single charge. It features a digital display with a built-in pressure gauge and comes with various modes designed for different applications, including cars, motorcycles, bicycles, sports balls, and more.
The device can reach a full charge in just three hours using the included USB-C cable, and it features a built-in LED light to help you see what you're doing, as well as the ability to charge your mobile devices. The Hajomel tire inflator costs $39.99 and comes with 4.6 out of 5 stars based on nearly 2,000 customer reviews.
Why did we choose these inflators?
We selected the products for this list based on a handful of criteria: price, features, and, of course, user reviews. First of all, we looked for portable tire inflators that don't cost an arm and a leg. Many people imagine automotive tools to be extremely expensive, and that is true to a certain extent. However, you don't have to buy a professional-tier tool just to keep in your emergency kit. Each of the devices covered here costs less than $150, and many of them fall well below the $100-mark. Next, we looked for inflators that provided real utility for drivers. Each of the tools on this list can help you inflate a flat tire, but they also provide various other features, like built-in work lights, mobile device charging, and the ability to jump-start your car. Finally, we checked out the user reviews in an attempt to showcase some of the highest-rated portable inflators you can find on Amazon. Each product covered here has a minimum of 4.5 out of 5 stars based on thousands of customer reviews, and we prioritized products described as convenient, versatile, and powerful.
All of that said, remember to do your research. Shopping on Amazon can be an easy and affordable way to get cool and unique products, but you still need to practice safe shopping tips. Remember what we said about brand names and checking reviews, and you shouldn't have any issues getting your items.