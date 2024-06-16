10 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Changing The Tires On Your Vehicle

It seems like many people these days have forgotten the lost art of changing a car tire on their own. It seems easy enough to contact a tow truck or call AAA to have someone do it for you. However, there's a lot to gain by harnessing this skill yourself. Whether you have to swap out for a new tire due to a flat or just want to put on a new set of tires yourself to save money, it can really come in handy, provided you know what you're doing.

Even if you have all the items you need in your car to fix a flat tire, they won't do you much good if you wind up making a grave error. One seemingly small mistake could result in even greater damage to your vehicle. Even if you don't break anything, there's still the matter of making things more difficult on yourself than they need to be. Getting a flat tire is stressful enough as is — you don't need to compound that stress by doing something you think you heard your dad tell you to do that one time.

There's also a chance you don't have a flat, but it's merely time to swap out your old tires due to the tread getting a little shallow. You should always replace these worn-out tires in pairs while heeding these tips for an overall simpler experience.