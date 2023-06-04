5 Great Car Features That Completely Disappeared

Although die-hard gearheads might be loath to admit it, we're living in a golden age of automotive development, with unprecedented rapid advances in horsepower, convenience, safety, and fuel economy. Not to mention the race toward bringing all-electric and autonomous vehicles into the mainstream. Still, in the same way that some audiophiles appreciate listening to old-school vinyl records for the multi-sensory, tactile experience, certain automobile features of yesteryear have an undeniable charm that can't be duplicated by technology, no matter how functionally superior it might be.

It's fun to speculate what the driving-age teens of today will consider nostalgic decades from now. Will it be cars that you actually had to drive yourself? Or cars with wheels that touched the road, for that matter? With the rate that technology is progressing, you never know. With that in mind, there are a handful of auto features that used to be commonplace, yet have virtually disappeared from the modern automotive landscape. Some for the better, while others not so much — you can be the judge of which category they fall in.