11 Pieces Of Technology Made Obsolete By The Smartphone

At the dawn of the 21st century, personal computers and consumer home internet had finally reached the mainstream, and mobile phone technology was coming into its own. But few could have predicted that in just a few short years, those separate pieces of technology would be combined into a single device that would impact every facet of our lives — from how we hail a ride or board an airplane to how we manage to keep in touch or get our news — to a degree arguably greater than anything that had come before.

Of course, we're talking about your flashlight. We're talking about your checkbook. Your weather forecaster, your fitness coach, your car starter, and your thermostat. We're talking about all of those things and more, rolled up into a single pocket-sized package. We're talking about the smartphone.

The beauty and the genius of the smartphone is its adaptability. Granted, it's a complex piece of equipment, but it's also simple. It has a few key components — things like a camera, a speaker, and an accelerometer — and the limitless ability to use them together to perform any number of tasks. When everyone has a device that can do just about anything, there are going to be a lot of standalone devices that get left in the dust. Here are 11 pieces of technology you stopped needing the day you got your first smartphone.