5 Mini Power Banks That Can Fit In Your Purse Or Pocket
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you are a frequent traveler or commute daily on long routes to and from work, you might have faced a situation where you ran out of battery in the middle of the journey with no means to recharge. Portable power banks solve this problem by being kind of a second battery that connects to your phone via cable.
However, if you are looking for a power bank that will charge your device on the go, a small one that can fit in your purse or pocket might be a better choice, as it's more convenient to transport. Since they're so small, they'll help you save space for your other accessories. If you're shopping for a device to use outdoors, try to keep them in the shade, since portable chargers may get hot if you use them under direct sunlight.
We sorted a list of some of the best products in the category so you don't have to waste time searching for them. One thing you should check before making the purchase is whether the power bank offers support for your devices. For example, some are dedicated to iPhones, and could offer more features when connected to one.
Iniu Portable Charger
With the Iniu Portable Charger, you can recharge your devices twice as fast as the regular 2.4-ampere chargers, as per the brand's claims. The thin and compact body makes it easy to slide into your pants' pockets or a handheld purse. Charge multiple devices at once, thanks to the integration of two USB-A ports on top of a single USB-C (handling both input and output functionalities). Thanks to the battery capacity of 10,000 mAh, you should have no issue filling up multiple small devices.
The power bank only takes about three hours for a complete recharge and is compatible with pretty much every device that has a battery and charges through a USB cable. You only need one power bank for all your charging needs — making this an ideal gadget for outdoor trips and camping. The design even features a pull-out phone holder, so you can just put the smartphone on charge while you enjoy hands-free entertainment on the go.
Vrurc 20000mAh Portable Charger
The Vrurc Portable Charger charges up to 100% in about 5.5 hours at 18W via USB-C input, and comes with a 20,000 mAh battery capacity, so it's almost always ready to charge your smartphones. It offers fast charging mode at 22.5 watts, making it one of the fastest power banks you can get your hands on. Being compact doesn't make this portable charger any less useful, as it can handle four devices at a time. This power bank comes with a USB-A and a USB-C port, as well as four integrated cables (Apple Lightning, micro USB, USB-C, and USB-A). Since they're tucked neatly into their respective slots, the overall design won't create a mess.
Another interesting element is the LED display. Press the orange button on the side of the power bank to view its current battery level. The charger is super easy to carry in your pocket or purse, and you can hang it on a hook using its loop.
While some airlines banned the use of power banks during flights, this one claims to meet all the aviation standards. The Vrurc power bank comes with built-in protection against overcharge, overvoltage, overcurrent, and short circuits, so you can carry it on your travel trips with no worries. Amazon offers a variety of colors, including green, pink, and gray.
WeeFancy Mini Portable Charger
Thanks to its digital display, you can read the current battery level of the WeeFancy Mini Portable Charger with ease. It weighs only 0.36 pounds with the width being just 0.6 inches, so storage isn't a problem. This portable charger comes with a 10,000 mAh battery capacity that can fully charge an iPhone 16 Pro twice over, a Samsung S25 1.86 times, or a pair of AirPods Four 16.5 times before having to be recharged itself. According to the brand's lab testing, the power bank can charge an iPhone 16 to 60% in 30 minutes with fast charging, which the brand claims is three times as fast as other chargers.
Moreover, the design includes two cables: A Lightning cable for old Apple phones and a USB-C cable for Android, new Apple devices, and other accessories. There are three ports: USB-A, USB-C (with in and out support), and a Lightning port. You can charge up to four devices simultaneously; However, the power bank doesn't support fast charging when connected to multiple devices.
On top of this, the WeeFancy possesses many safety features, including protection from overcharging, excessive current, short-circuits, and more — making it safe to carry in your bag or pocket. Rated at 4.2 stars on Amazon, it is available in five colors: blue, pink, purple, black, and white.
Sethruki Smallest Portable Charger
Sethruki offers one of the smallest portable chargers on the market, weighing just 0.27 pounds, along with a compact design that will fit even in your smallest pocket. Recharging time isn't very long; You will get to 100% in three hours when using a 2A adapter. With 6,000 mAh of capacity, it can completely refill an iPhone 16 and a Samsung Galaxy S20 once, and an iPhone 8 twice.
The Sethruki Portable Charger comes with two integrated cables, Apple Lightning and USB-C, along with a USB-A port for charging three devices at a time. The battery is safe against overcharging and other potential hazards and supports more than 500 charge cycles. While there's no proper screen, the four-level LED indicator lets you keep track of the battery status, so you know when it's time for a recharge. You can grab it in multiple colors and patterns, such as black, strawberry, purple, and more.
Vanyust Mini Portable Charger
The lightweight design of the Vanyust Mini Portable Charger makes it ideal to carry with you wherever you go. It brings 5,000 mAh of battery capacity, enough to keep your phone alive through the day. One drawback with this charger is that it only works with old Apple products, like iPhones, AirPods, and iPads, since it can only charge devices through a Lightning cable. If you have a USB-C device, this is not the charger for you.
It has one charging cable, so it can only work with one device at a time. Nonetheless, the slim design makes it perfect for on-the-go recharge, and the appealing colors will complement your phone. This power bank is available in different colors, with your options being blue, cyan, gray, and pink. A slightly more expensive version (available for $9.99) comes with a second slot for a charging cable, which allows it to connect to USB-C devices. Moreover, it passed all the required safety tests for worry-free usage. Gaining an overall 4.2 stars from 7,998 global reviewers, this power bank is well-appreciated for its portability and reliability.