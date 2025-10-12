5 Mini Power Banks That Can Fit In Your Purse Or Pocket

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are a frequent traveler or commute daily on long routes to and from work, you might have faced a situation where you ran out of battery in the middle of the journey with no means to recharge. Portable power banks solve this problem by being kind of a second battery that connects to your phone via cable.

However, if you are looking for a power bank that will charge your device on the go, a small one that can fit in your purse or pocket might be a better choice, as it's more convenient to transport. Since they're so small, they'll help you save space for your other accessories. If you're shopping for a device to use outdoors, try to keep them in the shade, since portable chargers may get hot if you use them under direct sunlight.

We sorted a list of some of the best products in the category so you don't have to waste time searching for them. One thing you should check before making the purchase is whether the power bank offers support for your devices. For example, some are dedicated to iPhones, and could offer more features when connected to one.