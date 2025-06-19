Yes, Makita Makes A Coffee Machine And It Might Be Perfect For Camping

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many, a cup of coffee in the morning isn't simply a preference, but a requirement. In fact, according to the National Coffee Association, in 2025, Americans who consume coffee daily make up two-thirds of adults, or 66 percent, which is greater than any other beverage. It's no surprise, then, that solutions for those on-the-go, and coffee drinkers without access to electricity (such as when camping) have been popping up. One, the Makita 3-Cup Cordless Coffee Maker, has been garnering some attention, as it utilizes the tool manufacturer's powerful lithium-ion batteries (the same ones that power its tools).

While insulated travel mugs, which help keep beverages hot, have been around for a long time (Thermos launched over a century ago with its vacuum bottle design), nothing beats a freshly brewed cup of Joe. But let's imagine you wake up early on a crisp morning, emerging from your tent and surrounded by lush forest, eager for your morning coffee.

There are a number of methods experienced travelers employ, such as instant grounds, a French press, or simply pouring water over coffee grounds in a filtered basket and into a cup. But what do all these options have in common? You need hot water, which requires a camp stove, and some patience. Fortunately, one manufacturer has continually innovated, and a closer look at the history of Makita tools proves its willingness to think outside the box with its battery-powered coffee machine.