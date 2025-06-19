Yes, Makita Makes A Coffee Machine And It Might Be Perfect For Camping
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For many, a cup of coffee in the morning isn't simply a preference, but a requirement. In fact, according to the National Coffee Association, in 2025, Americans who consume coffee daily make up two-thirds of adults, or 66 percent, which is greater than any other beverage. It's no surprise, then, that solutions for those on-the-go, and coffee drinkers without access to electricity (such as when camping) have been popping up. One, the Makita 3-Cup Cordless Coffee Maker, has been garnering some attention, as it utilizes the tool manufacturer's powerful lithium-ion batteries (the same ones that power its tools).
While insulated travel mugs, which help keep beverages hot, have been around for a long time (Thermos launched over a century ago with its vacuum bottle design), nothing beats a freshly brewed cup of Joe. But let's imagine you wake up early on a crisp morning, emerging from your tent and surrounded by lush forest, eager for your morning coffee.
There are a number of methods experienced travelers employ, such as instant grounds, a French press, or simply pouring water over coffee grounds in a filtered basket and into a cup. But what do all these options have in common? You need hot water, which requires a camp stove, and some patience. Fortunately, one manufacturer has continually innovated, and a closer look at the history of Makita tools proves its willingness to think outside the box with its battery-powered coffee machine.
Portable, fresh coffee, without the hassle
The Makita 3-Cup Lithium-Ion Cordless Coffee Maker was built from the ground up for convenience. Its design is rugged, includes a tilt-up carrying handle, and can utilize either Makita's 18-Volt or 12-Volt battery systems. You can opt for the teal or camo green color scheme, with the best price on the latter listed for $147.17 on Amazon. The unit is also surprisingly light and compact, weighing under 5 pounds and measuring 8-9/16 inches tall for easy storage and transport in a wilderness pack.
To use, simply snap in a fresh battery, fill the water reservoir, add your favorite grounds or single-serve cup to the permanent filter, and turn on the unit. You can have 5 ounces of steaming coffee in less than five minutes, without the need for an outlet or camping stove. Better yet, you can skip paper filters, meaning one less item to pack. Cleanup following a brew is straightforward and can be less cumbersome than other methods requiring additional equipment.
An 18-Volt 5.0-Ah lithium-ion pack can make up to three 5-ounce servings of coffee before needing to recharge. Batteries with less capacity, such as a 3.0 Ah unit, will make two 5-ounce servings. If you thought a coffee machine from this manufacturer was surprising, it's only one example of unique Makita products that other tool brands don't make.