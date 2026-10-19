How Many Different Multitools & Knives Does Leatherman Make?
Whether you spend a lot of time outdoors or simply like having handy tools at your disposal, knives and multitools are essential to keep around. The Portland, Oregon-based Leatherman multitool company has been around since the 1970s, and since its founding, it has expanded far beyond its initial multitool offering. Today, Leatherman is known for its variety of knives and multitools, with a relatively small but still impressive range.
At the time of publication, the Leatherman website has a total of 10 different knives and 24 multitools on offer. The knives vary in terms of blade size, grip shape, and function, while the multitools largely differ based on how many actual tools are stuffed into such a small package. Making this selection even more vast, each model can come in several different colors depending on your personal preference.
Of course, it's no surprise that all of these different models of knives and multitools come in at different price points. Knives range from $39.95 to $299.95, while multitools start at $44.95 and go as high as $249.95. Leatherman's owners and producers haven't stopped at these two product types. The brand also sells other items Leatherman enthusiasts may be interested in.
Leatherman's scope goes beyond multitools and knives
Digging through the online Leatherman catalog, we find more than just knives and multitools. Most notably, Leatherman offers a range of knife and multitool accessories, from sheaths and bits to replacement blades and blade sharpeners. Many of these accessories and multitool additions specify which model they're compatible with. This way, you don't accidentally purchase an add-on that won't connect with the multitool you already have. Many of these accessories also come in multiple colors, so you can match your desired aesthetic.
Outside of tools themselves, the Leatherman website has an entire merchandise section for those seeking to rep the brand. This includes beanie and baseball-style hats, hoodies, jackets, sweaters, and short-sleeved shirts, all coming in different colors and donning Leatherman imagery. Also for sale is "The Leatherman Book" by the inventor of the multitool, Tim Leatherman, and Chris Kornelis. The book is advertised as Leatherman's story and the tale of the tools that bear his name, with advice and life lessons from Leatherman sprinkled in throughout.
Even with a fair amount of product on its website, Leatherman will always be known for its assortment of tools first and foremost. Though Leatherman multitools may have their problems, they have garnered a deserved reputation for reliability and ruggedness over the years.