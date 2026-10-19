How Many Different Multitools & Knives Does Leatherman Make?

Whether you spend a lot of time outdoors or simply like having handy tools at your disposal, knives and multitools are essential to keep around. The Portland, Oregon-based Leatherman multitool company has been around since the 1970s, and since its founding, it has expanded far beyond its initial multitool offering. Today, Leatherman is known for its variety of knives and multitools, with a relatively small but still impressive range.

At the time of publication, the Leatherman website has a total of 10 different knives and 24 multitools on offer. The knives vary in terms of blade size, grip shape, and function, while the multitools largely differ based on how many actual tools are stuffed into such a small package. Making this selection even more vast, each model can come in several different colors depending on your personal preference.

Of course, it's no surprise that all of these different models of knives and multitools come in at different price points. Knives range from $39.95 to $299.95, while multitools start at $44.95 and go as high as $249.95. Leatherman's owners and producers haven't stopped at these two product types. The brand also sells other items Leatherman enthusiasts may be interested in.