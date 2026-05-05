Where Are Leatherman Tools Made & Who Owns The Company?

The "Leatherman" has become a de facto catch-all name for a folding multitool. It's, of course, named after an actual company, The Leatherman Tool Group. As for the corporate structure of the company, it isn't all that complex, as the company itself isn't very old. It was founded in 1983 in Portland, Oregon, and has stayed there ever since.

The chairman of the board and founder of the company is one Timothy Leatherman. As the website says: "Yes, there really is a Mr. Leatherman!" Interestingly, there's an automotive angle to the foundation of the company. Leatherman was on a vacation in Europe in 1975 and was driving an Italian Fiat 600. He wanted to be able to fix it quickly on the side of the road without having to carry around a whole toolbox with him, so he dreamt up the idea of a pliers-based multitool when he got home.