Where Are Leatherman Tools Made & Who Owns The Company?
The "Leatherman" has become a de facto catch-all name for a folding multitool. It's, of course, named after an actual company, The Leatherman Tool Group. As for the corporate structure of the company, it isn't all that complex, as the company itself isn't very old. It was founded in 1983 in Portland, Oregon, and has stayed there ever since.
The chairman of the board and founder of the company is one Timothy Leatherman. As the website says: "Yes, there really is a Mr. Leatherman!" Interestingly, there's an automotive angle to the foundation of the company. Leatherman was on a vacation in Europe in 1975 and was driving an Italian Fiat 600. He wanted to be able to fix it quickly on the side of the road without having to carry around a whole toolbox with him, so he dreamt up the idea of a pliers-based multitool when he got home.
Leatherman is an American Company
As for where the tools are made, that's an easy question to answer. The vast majority of its tool lineup is made in the United States at its factory in Oregon. The company notes that it currently offers 41 different tools across different product lineups that range from the iconic multitool everyone recognizes to multitools that incorporate rescue whistles and fire starters, like the Signal. Over 540 people are employed by Leatherman across the office and production line.
Leatherman keeps things pretty straightforward on the corporate and production side of things. I own several Leatherman tools, and they are high-end (and relatively high priced) tools that are incredibly reliable and tough. This focus allows the company to retain customers and maintain a more coherent structure than larger multinational corporations.
The brand is also renowned for its customer service and extensive warranty coverage. Much like another tool company, Snap-On, American-made tools and a good warranty and distribution network are surefire ways to keep customers happy.