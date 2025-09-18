Who Owns Fiat And Where Are The Cars Made?

Conversations about the Italian automotive industry tend to center on names like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, and Alfa Romeo. But for drivers who prioritize fiscal prudence and everyday drivability over raw power, Fiat has long been the brand of choice.

The groundwork for Fiat was laid more than 125 years ago by industrialist Giovanni Agnelli in 1899, the same year its first passenger vehicle, the two-seat Fiat 3 1/2 HP, was released. In less than a decade, Fiat's S61 was competing on European race tracks as Agnelli attempted to grow it into a major brand. That effort was bolstered in 1936 with the release of the company's signature compact vehicle, the Fiat 500. As the 500 became a hit throughout Europe, Agnelli's reign was soon cut short. His support of Italy's fascist government resulted in his removal in 1945.

Agnelli died that same year and his family would not fully regain control until 1966, when Agnelli's grandson Gianni Agnelli stepped in as chairman and CEO. Gianni maintained his position until 1996, and the Agnelli family continues to hold a stake in Fiat today, with Gianni's grandson John Elkann being appointed chairman in 2010. Elkann played a role in the merger with Chrysler and the eventual birth of Fiat's current owner, Stellantis. The auto conglomerate now counts Fiat among its family of car brands, including Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram, among others.