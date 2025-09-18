Who Owns Fiat And Where Are The Cars Made?
Conversations about the Italian automotive industry tend to center on names like Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, and Alfa Romeo. But for drivers who prioritize fiscal prudence and everyday drivability over raw power, Fiat has long been the brand of choice.
The groundwork for Fiat was laid more than 125 years ago by industrialist Giovanni Agnelli in 1899, the same year its first passenger vehicle, the two-seat Fiat 3 1/2 HP, was released. In less than a decade, Fiat's S61 was competing on European race tracks as Agnelli attempted to grow it into a major brand. That effort was bolstered in 1936 with the release of the company's signature compact vehicle, the Fiat 500. As the 500 became a hit throughout Europe, Agnelli's reign was soon cut short. His support of Italy's fascist government resulted in his removal in 1945.
Agnelli died that same year and his family would not fully regain control until 1966, when Agnelli's grandson Gianni Agnelli stepped in as chairman and CEO. Gianni maintained his position until 1996, and the Agnelli family continues to hold a stake in Fiat today, with Gianni's grandson John Elkann being appointed chairman in 2010. Elkann played a role in the merger with Chrysler and the eventual birth of Fiat's current owner, Stellantis. The auto conglomerate now counts Fiat among its family of car brands, including Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram, among others.
Fiats are made in factories all over the world
Fiat continues to be the crown jewel of Stellantis' automotive portfolio, even ranking as the company's best-seller. Of course, being part of a global automotive corporation leads to some questions about where Fiats are being manufactured today, as Stellantis oversees production facilities all over the world.
Given that Fiat was founded in Turin, Italy, you'd be correct in assuming the vehicles were initially made there. But you might be surprised to learn that Fiat also produced units in Poughkeepsie, New York, during its early days, though that facility has long since closed. Fiat does, however, continue to make cars in Italy via the re-opening of Turin's Mirafiori facility in May 2025. The fun to drive Fiat 500e is manufactured there alongside certain Maserati models.
While Italy will likely always play a role in the making of Fiats, it is far from the only place where they are being put together. In fact, Fiats are produced across the world from Tychy, Poland to Betim, Brazil. Other locations include Turkey, Argentina, and Serbia, where some of the much hyped Grande Pandas are manufactured. Meanwhile, the standard Fiat Panda, a difficult model to buy and import in the United States, is made at Fiat's facility in Pomigliano d'Arco, which is responsible for more than two million builds to date.