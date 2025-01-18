Can You Buy A Fiat Panda In The U.S.? Yes, But Here's Why You Might Not Want To

Introduced in 1980 and designed by the renowned Giorgetto Giugiaro, the Fiat Panda became a massive success in Europe, quickly earning its place as a quintessential Italian car.

The second generation, which was unveiled in 2003, was designed by Giuliano Biasio and featured models like the Panda Cross. The third — and most recent — generation of the Fiat Panda debuted in 2012, and includes models such as the off-road-capable 4x4 Hatchback. In recent years, like most automakers, Fiat has moved towards electrification, so hybrid Pandas are now available as well. The fully electric version of the Fiat Panda, known as the Grande Panda, is set to launch in 2025.

Compact, practical, and simple, the Fiat Panda has been a symbol of urban transportation in Europe for over four decades. If you're in the United States, you might be unaware of the Panda's enduring popularity across the Atlantic — it is one of those tiny but brilliant cars North America never got. You might also be wondering if it's possible to purchase a Panda in the U.S. The answer is yes, but you might not want to. Here's why.