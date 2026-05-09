5 Common Problems With Leatherman Multitools

Leatherman multitools are designed to last a long time and handle a ton of different jobs. Leatherman multitools pop up on lists of useful mini-tools for homeowners, and the brand is one of the quintessential household names when it comes to DIY maintenance and repairs.

One argument in favor of Leatherman's longevity is the fact that a Leatherman exchange program exists. If there's a market for used Leatherman tools, it suggests that the company is doing something right. However, that doesn't mean Leatherman multitools always perform flawlessly. No matter how new your Leatherman is, it may eventually need some TLC. Or, according to Leatherman, possibly a lot of TLC.

Based on Leatherman's tool maintenance information, there are at least five common problems that consumers run into while using the tools. Those issues are so common that Leatherman has a customer service page dedicated to tool maintenance. The good news is that there are fixes for each of these issues, with solutions straight from the manufacturer itself.