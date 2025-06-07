How To Sharpen Your Multi-Tool Knife With A Leather Strap

Before you whip the belt from your pants and open your multi-tool (a technique that would work, but is probably best avoided!), there are a couple of steps to take. The first is to ready the blade for the process. As noted, this works best when the blade isn't too dull. Our guide on sharpening a Swiss Army Knife blade is a useful resource that applies equally to any blade. Next, you need to gather a few essentials.

An obvious starting point is the leather strop. It is possible to use an old leather belt or similar, but make sure the leather is not dry or cracking. There are also purpose-made strops that you can buy, which don't cost the earth. A good example of this is the Bacher Premium Leather Strop kit, which includes everything you'd need to get started.

Most strops are mainly made from three types of leather: suede, vegetable tanned, or oil tanned, and any suitably sized and smooth piece will do. A flat, stable surface is essential too, such as a chopping board, workbench, or countertop. For better results, a stropping compound helps polish the edge and can be picked up cheaply online or in hardware stores, although it's not strictly necessary. Lastly, a soft cloth or some paper towels will help you clean the blade once you're done, removing any lingering compound or residue. With just a few everyday items, you can be well on your way to keeping that multi-tool blade razor sharp.

