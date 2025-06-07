How To Sharpen Your Multi-Tool Knife With A Leather Strap
A multi-tool is a jack-of-all-trades, crammed full of useful tools and implements that can turn their hand to a whole host of tasks. For instance, the Victorinox Champ XXL Swiss Army knife has 73 functions, including everything from a pharmaceutical spatula to a small chisel (no wonder many Swiss Army Knife tools have alternative uses beyond the obvious). But among all these niche tools, there's one that nearly every multi-tool includes: the knife blade. For most people, a sharp knife is the real MVP of any multi-tool. After all, how often are you going to need a pharmaceutical spatula compared to a blade that can cut rope, slice food, or open packaging?
Of course, knives don't remain sharp forever. One time-tested method of sharpening a blade is to use a leather strap — commonly referred to as a leather strop, with the technique being called stropping. This is a gentle way of bringing knives to a sharp edge, and although it's often thought of as a sharpening method for straight razors, it's a technique that works on most knives. The technique works by removing the tiny imperfections (known as burrs) that are left over from sharpening; as such, it's not for totally blunt knives. Bearing that in mind, let's take a look at a sharpening method that will work on any multi-tool, whether it's a Swiss Army Knife, a Leatherman, or Harbor Freight's Gordon 20-in-1 multi-tool.
What you'll need to strop your knife blade
Before you whip the belt from your pants and open your multi-tool (a technique that would work, but is probably best avoided!), there are a couple of steps to take. The first is to ready the blade for the process. As noted, this works best when the blade isn't too dull. Our guide on sharpening a Swiss Army Knife blade is a useful resource that applies equally to any blade. Next, you need to gather a few essentials.
An obvious starting point is the leather strop. It is possible to use an old leather belt or similar, but make sure the leather is not dry or cracking. There are also purpose-made strops that you can buy, which don't cost the earth. A good example of this is the Bacher Premium Leather Strop kit, which includes everything you'd need to get started.
Most strops are mainly made from three types of leather: suede, vegetable tanned, or oil tanned, and any suitably sized and smooth piece will do. A flat, stable surface is essential too, such as a chopping board, workbench, or countertop. For better results, a stropping compound helps polish the edge and can be picked up cheaply online or in hardware stores, although it's not strictly necessary. Lastly, a soft cloth or some paper towels will help you clean the blade once you're done, removing any lingering compound or residue. With just a few everyday items, you can be well on your way to keeping that multi-tool blade razor sharp.
Sharpening your multi-tool blade with a leather strap
Begin by placing your strap on a stable, flat surface. This ensures consistent contact and control, which is always important when working with blades. If you're using compound, then you should apply a thin and even layer to the strop. Stropping compound is available in different levels of abrasiveness; if you're not sure which to use, then a product like the Angerstone Metal Polishing Compound Kit will be useful, as it includes three different compounds.
Now, we can get down to the fun part. Holding your knife with the blade towards you, push the knife along the leather strap away from you, moving from the heel of the blade to the tip. Once you reach the end of the strap, flip the knife and repeat by drawing it towards you — the blade should be facing away from you as you bring it close. Repeat this process until you're happy with the finish.
However, there are a few factors to be aware of before you begin. The first is the angle you use when stropping your blade: This should be the natural angle of the blade, usually between 15 degrees and 20 degrees. Second is the pressure you use when stropping the blade. Applying too much pressure will be counterproductive; ideally, you want to let the weight of the multi-tool blade do the work. Think of this as more of a gentle "spa treatment" for your blade rather than a fully-fledged workout, and you won't go far wrong.