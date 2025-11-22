Here's A Used Multi-Tool Exchange Program You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

"Buy cheap, buy twice," the old saying goes, and it's one so many of us have been stung by. It's always difficult to resist the siren call of what looks to be a good bargain, but you don't want to pick up something of poor quality that isn't up to the job. All of this is particularly important when it comes to tools. It could be anything from weeks to even years before you have another DIY project that requires the specific tool in question again, and indeed, there may never be one. Quite rightly, then, you might resent paying the full (and generally considerable) price for a brand-new, reputable brand's products.

There are alternatives. Your town may have a community tool library, from which you can rent the items you need. Initiatives like these are becoming popular around the U.S. and the world, but unfortunately, they aren't universal. Failing that, and if your network of friends and family also can't provide the tools you need, the brands themselves may have an alternative option. You might not have known that Leatherman's exchange program exists, but if you take a look, it could prove a real DIY lifesaver.

When it comes to multi-tools, Leatherman is a household name in the United States. The brand boasts that it created "the world's first pliers-based multi-tool built by our founder, Tim Leatherman," a legacy dating back to the first orders placed in 1983. Today, the Leatherman Exchange program serves as a means of dealing in second-hand Leatherman tools, whether you're looking to obtain one for a cheaper price or you have no more use for your own and would like it to go to another careful owner.