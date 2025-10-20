This Affordable Tool On Amazon Can Sharpen Your Multi-Tool Blades
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Multi-tools are some of the most useful things anyone can have in their garage or tool kit. Whether you're cutting, scraping, sanding, or polishing, it can definitely be your companion for all sorts of construction or renovation needs. However, there are times that it may not work up to standard, like when its blade is dull. When a multi-tool blade is dull, it opens up a lot of potential problems, so one of the most important parts of maintaining your multi-tool is making sure the blade is sharp.
To help with this, you can invest in tools like the Sharp Pog Oscillating Saw Blade Sharpener. Priced at just under $50, the Sharp Pog Blade Sharpener has a 1.5-inch grinding profile with aluminum oxide grinding disks and a ⅜-inch arbor. In particular, this oscillating saw blade sharpener is a pretty compact solution that weighs a little over 0.7 lbs, which is more or less the weight of a typical coffee mug. Although how heavy it will actually be when in use depends on the specific hand drill you'll use it with, which you'll have to buy separately. If you don't already own one, there are a lot of lightweight hand drills in the market from popular brands like Black+Decker, Craftsman, and Bosch that you can choose from. But what did people who bought Sharp Pog's Blade Sharpener actually think about its ability to revive blades?
What users think about Sharp Pog's Saw Blade Sharpener
On Amazon, the Sharp Pog Oscillating Saw Blade Sharpener is a popular and highly-rated option. Apart from being tagged as an Amazon's Choice product, more than 700 people have also rated it 4.2 stars on average. In addition, around 78% of Amazon reviewers also thought it was worth giving an average rating of 4 stars, which means it more or less delivered on its promise. Some of the common praises sung by buyers for this tool were that it was easy to use and did a good job. One reviewer even said it only took three minutes to fix six blades. Others felt it was a good investment and saved them a lot of money from not having to replace their blades so often. Although there was a significant number of users who wished it were wider, and commented on how it didn't last long.
While there were some complaints about it not working with carbide blades, the brand specifically states that its products are not for use with it in the Sharp Pog Spec Sheet. But if you need something that can handle carbide blades, Tiger's Teeth does offer several multi-tool blade sharpening systems that fit the bill. And of course, if you're big on supporting your community and want to use your dollars to help develop local industries, Sharp Pog is among the tool brands that are made in the United States.
When to maintain or replace your multi-tool blades
In general, it's part and parcel of the experience for blades to dull, so it's bound to happen eventually. However, this doesn't mean you can't take other steps to take care of your multi-tool to make it last. Similar to maintaining other hand tools, you'll have to bear in mind how you use it and store it. When using your multi-tool and its blade, the correct technique can prevent unnecessary damage, like the appropriate speed and applying the right pressure. After every use, it's best to make it a habit to clean and wipe blades of any residue after they've seen some action, as well as inspect them for potential problems.
It's important to note that while sharpening can help extend the lifetime of your multi-tool blades, it doesn't mean it will make it immune to other problems. Apart from dullness, other issues with your multi-tool blade may automatically merit a replacement, especially if it significantly affects its performance and could potentially lead to safety hazards. So, if you ever catch your multi-tool blade bending in weird ways or missing a lot of teeth, you're likely better off biting the bullet and replacing it entirely. But if you're just dealing with a little bit of rust or corrosion, you can still salvage your multi-tool with the use of lubricating oils. If you want one that is tested to work with an oscillating blade, the WD-40 Multi-Use Product can be a good option.