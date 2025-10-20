This Affordable Tool On Amazon Can Sharpen Your Multi-Tool Blades

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Multi-tools are some of the most useful things anyone can have in their garage or tool kit. Whether you're cutting, scraping, sanding, or polishing, it can definitely be your companion for all sorts of construction or renovation needs. However, there are times that it may not work up to standard, like when its blade is dull. When a multi-tool blade is dull, it opens up a lot of potential problems, so one of the most important parts of maintaining your multi-tool is making sure the blade is sharp.

To help with this, you can invest in tools like the Sharp Pog Oscillating Saw Blade Sharpener. Priced at just under $50, the Sharp Pog Blade Sharpener has a 1.5-inch grinding profile with aluminum oxide grinding disks and a ⅜-inch arbor. In particular, this oscillating saw blade sharpener is a pretty compact solution that weighs a little over 0.7 lbs, which is more or less the weight of a typical coffee mug. Although how heavy it will actually be when in use depends on the specific hand drill you'll use it with, which you'll have to buy separately. If you don't already own one, there are a lot of lightweight hand drills in the market from popular brands like Black+Decker, Craftsman, and Bosch that you can choose from. But what did people who bought Sharp Pog's Blade Sharpener actually think about its ability to revive blades?