Need A Power Tool But Don't Want To Buy It? Check Out Your Town's Community Library

Some might be hard-pressed to assemble anything more than an IKEA flatpack by themselves, while others have every possible tool for every possible occasion and have mastered them all. Many others, however, don't use power tools frequently enough to warrant owning and maintaining their own set. High-quality tools can be expensive, and if you can't justify the expense for something that may be a one-off or occasional case, or you don't have a friend or family member who can let you borrow what you need, that could effectively be the end of your project. Don't give up just yet, though, because there's another option you may not have considered:

The community library in your town might be able to lend you not only a book on the project you're going to tackle, but the tools with which to do it as well. The Columbus Dispatch reports that the ModCon Living Tool Library, located near John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio, is one example of a borrower's bounty of tools. Describing itself as a tool library, the operation is supervised by Mike Ream, with Amy Flynn as its executive director. On its official website, the Tool Library proudly declares that it "provides members access to more than 4,800 hand and power tools for DIY projects, home and property maintenance, and community gardens." Your library card might be your Kindle's best friend, but a membership to a tool library could be invaluable, too.