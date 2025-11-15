Need A Power Tool But Don't Want To Buy It? Check Out Your Town's Community Library
Some might be hard-pressed to assemble anything more than an IKEA flatpack by themselves, while others have every possible tool for every possible occasion and have mastered them all. Many others, however, don't use power tools frequently enough to warrant owning and maintaining their own set. High-quality tools can be expensive, and if you can't justify the expense for something that may be a one-off or occasional case, or you don't have a friend or family member who can let you borrow what you need, that could effectively be the end of your project. Don't give up just yet, though, because there's another option you may not have considered:
The community library in your town might be able to lend you not only a book on the project you're going to tackle, but the tools with which to do it as well. The Columbus Dispatch reports that the ModCon Living Tool Library, located near John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio, is one example of a borrower's bounty of tools. Describing itself as a tool library, the operation is supervised by Mike Ream, with Amy Flynn as its executive director. On its official website, the Tool Library proudly declares that it "provides members access to more than 4,800 hand and power tools for DIY projects, home and property maintenance, and community gardens." Your library card might be your Kindle's best friend, but a membership to a tool library could be invaluable, too.
The great variety of items you can borrow from a Tool Library
It's easy to lose sight of exactly what you need among the variety of tools and accessories on offer in a big box store. The same job, depending on the circumstances and the types of materials you're working with, could require very different approaches. For that purpose, the ModCon Living Tool Library offers a remarkable range of items consisting of almost 5,000 tools. The Columbus-based operation's official website offers an in-depth inventory showing off the available stock, arranged into such categories as Yard and Garden, Sustainable Living, Electrical and Soldering, and Carpentry and Woodworking. Whether you need a 6-gallon wet-dry vac, a caulking gun, a work light, or a simple tape measure, you can find what you need.
Of course, there are stipulations to using a tool library. You may not be able to borrow it for long, and there might be a small charge associated with doing so. At the Modcon Living Tool Library, for instance, a self-propelled gas-powered lawn mower has an associated charge of $5 for two days of use. Unsurprisingly, users can also expect a considerable replacement charge should it be necessary: In the case of that lawnmower, it would be $499. The expectation is that items are well cared for and returned in good working order, as they were provided. Membership in the tool library itself costs $50 annually; however, this fee is halved for veterans, seniors, and students. Renter/Tenant Membership and income-based access are also available.
Other tool libraries you may be able to make use of
In California, the Oakland Tool Lending Library, found at the Oakland Public Library, allows up to ten tools to be borrowed at a time after you've returned your first, reduced to three in the case of power tools. Tools can be borrowed for one week, with auto-renewal an option in some cases and late fines of up to $5 every day for costlier tools. Replacement or damage fees are also charged where applicable. At the time of writing, 754 different tools are displayed in the Oakland Tool Lending Library's inventory.
West Seattle's Tool Library in Washington has more than 3,300 tools available to borrow, dependent on a myTurn membership rather than residence in the area in question. Here, the prices range from $7 for a month's membership up to $45 for a year or $250 for a lifetime. For seniors and students, the annual membership is reduced to $30, with a $20 low-income option helping ensure the tools can help as many people as possible.
There are other tool libraries around the world, too. For example, Zero Waste Scotland reports that Scotland has seven tool libraries, and that the prominent Glasgow Tool Library "also hosts classes, workshops and events to share DIY and sustainability skills and knowledge." If you're lucky to have a tool library near you, wherever you are in the world, take a look at what's on offer. You might find that you can save a fortune on your next DIY project, but be sure you have the necessary safety equipment to match.