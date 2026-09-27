10 Multitools That Could Come In Handy On Your Next Backpacking Trip

Leatherman is one of the best multitool brands, and the Leatherman Wave+ is one of the company's most popular products, boasting a rich history. When it was launched as the Wave in 1988, it was the first Leatherman multitool that could be used with one hand and featured blades that could be accessed even when the main body remained closed. Almost four decades have passed since then, and Leatherman has fine-tuned this design enough times for it to evolve and become the Wave+.

It comes equipped with 18 tools, including scissors, a saw, a ruler, files, and a multi-bit screwdriver. All of these tools are easy to use, courtesy of a spring-based locking system. The build quality feels premium; as it should, given the expensive $129.95 price tag. The stainless steel body is rust-resistant, making the product usable in the rain. Some may find this tool a bit on the heavier side, but that doesn't make it unsuitable for a backpacker's trip — it's compact enough to find a spot in your bag without occupying too much space.

The holster that Leatherman provides with this product is also much welcome, but the real chef's kiss is a 25-year warranty. It speaks volumes about how confident the company is in its products.