10 Multitools That Could Come In Handy On Your Next Backpacking Trip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A good multitool is so useful that some people can't even think about going on trips without one handy. For what it's worth, you probably don't need this tool when going on a leisurely trip, but things become more complicated when people explore the outdoors on a hike, set up camp in the woods, or go on an adventurous backpacking trip. In these cases, it's important to carry a multitool that covers all the bases and lets you carry out a wealth of tasks without struggling too much.
With a single multitool, you can enjoy the usefulness of bottle openers, screwdrivers, scissors, pliers, knives, and more, all in the palm of your hand. For a backpacking trip, you should look for a portable, easy-to-use multitool that doesn't weigh a ton and can slip into your bag with ease. Sounds simple, but you'll be surprised to see just how many options are at your disposal.
Leatherman Wave+
Leatherman is one of the best multitool brands, and the Leatherman Wave+ is one of the company's most popular products, boasting a rich history. When it was launched as the Wave in 1988, it was the first Leatherman multitool that could be used with one hand and featured blades that could be accessed even when the main body remained closed. Almost four decades have passed since then, and Leatherman has fine-tuned this design enough times for it to evolve and become the Wave+.
It comes equipped with 18 tools, including scissors, a saw, a ruler, files, and a multi-bit screwdriver. All of these tools are easy to use, courtesy of a spring-based locking system. The build quality feels premium; as it should, given the expensive $129.95 price tag. The stainless steel body is rust-resistant, making the product usable in the rain. Some may find this tool a bit on the heavier side, but that doesn't make it unsuitable for a backpacker's trip — it's compact enough to find a spot in your bag without occupying too much space.
The holster that Leatherman provides with this product is also much welcome, but the real chef's kiss is a 25-year warranty. It speaks volumes about how confident the company is in its products.
Gerber Stakeout Spark
For $79.89, the Gerber Stakeout Spark is a popular multitool that's cheaper than a Swiss Army knife. At a glance, most of the tools in this product are pretty run-of-the-mill — a saw, a knife, a bottle opener — but dive deeper into the ten tools present in the Stakeout Spark, and you'll discover a few gems that will make living off the land easier than ever.
For starters, there's a dedicated tent stake puller, which uses a hook-based design to help you pull those stubborn stakes out without having to tear your hair out. The awl is perfect for making small holes into wood, while the ferro rod serves as the perfect fire-starter that works even when it's wet. The stainless steel finish and a weight of just 7.4 ounces make this multitool easy to carry around.
The quality of the tools is superb, with the cutting tools being considered especially sharp and reliable. In fact, the knife's tip is so sharp that it may lead to a self-inflicted injury when combined with the somewhat clunky knife locks. Still, this is a minor issue that usually arises when you try to use this tool one-handed, and it shouldn't dissuade you from grabbing this affordable multitool.
Leatherman Arc
Is $249.95 for a multitool overkill? Perhaps, but people who want a premium all-in-one product that cuts no corners won't regret the decision to get their hands on a Leatherman Arc. Leatherman delivers great quality products with a confident 25-year warranty, and the Arc is no exception. Most of the tools present here are what you would expect from an expensive multitool, but the high-quality knife that deserves a shoutout.
This is because Leatherman uses MagnaCut steel for this multitool. For the uninitiated, this material emerged in 2021 and became widely used in hunting knives, with praise given to its sturdiness, resistance to corrosion, and an uncanny ability to maintain its sharpness far, far better than regular knives. The downside is that MagnaCut steel is very expensive, which is perhaps why the Arc has such a high price point.
Of course, you wouldn't buy this multitool just because of its high-quality blade. Beside the superb blade, the Arc uses the Free tech that Leatherman employs for other multitools. What this basically means is that the Arc is completely usable with a single hand. You can either trigger the locking mechanisms for each tool or flick your wrist to operate the Arc, similar to a butterfly knife. This does mean that the hinge is a bit loose, but no multitool can be perfect.
Gerber Center-Drive Plus
The 14 tools of the Gerber Center-Drive Plus don't seem all that plentiful for long-time users, but that only speaks volumes about how far multitools have progressed. If you happen to share the sentiment, then spending $165 on this multitool may be too much. However, what the Center-Drive Plus lacks in terms of variety, it more than makes up for in sheer customization.
If you don't want a basic-looking multitool and have no issues paying a bit extra, you can build a custom Center-Drive Plus from the Gerber website. After choosing a base body color, you can customize the look of the multitool's sheath, blade, and some of the tools. A choice between leather and nylon for the sheath rounds out the options.
Customization aside, users and reviews like the feel of these tools. The magnetic, center-axis screwdriver — the inspiration behind this multitool's name — is very stable, according to reviews. Pressing down on the spring-loaded pliers makes them pop out effortlessly, and their strength means they won't feel like breaking when using them to pull and bend heavy material without breaking. Rust is perhaps the only long-term problem plaguing this multitool, so make sure that you maintain it properly and keep it away from water as much as possible.
Geekey Multitool
Not all multitools need to be elaborate folding contraptions that can take a while to master and cost a bomb. The Geekey Multitool is a great example of an Amazon multitool under $50 worth buying. Taking on the shape of a regular key — hence the name — the Geekey Multitool's amazing design makes it suitable for opening bottles and cans, cutting cords, filing, and more. Given how robust this multitool is, we can forgive it for being a bit on the chunkier side.
For such a well-constructed multitool, $23.99 seems like a downright bargain. It's made of durable stainless steel to resist falls and heavy use. There are two minor issues with this multitool you should be aware of: the driver bit isn't suited for smaller screws, and the product's design makes it easy for dirt to get stuck in its crevices. As long as you clean it from time to time and use a different tool to fiddle with small screws, the Geekey could become a valuable companion that'll help you out in your daily tasks.
Leatherman Signal
Yet another Leatherman multitool makes its way here, this time in the form of the Leatherman Signal. This 19-in-1 beast contains all the tools you'd expect from a modern multitool — pliers, a saw, wire cutters, a knife, bit drivers, and both can and bottle openers. Along with this, the Signal also comes with an emergency whistle, a ferro rod to start fires, and even a diamond-coated sharpener for people who want their blades to be effective in the long run. $149.95 is definitely on the expensive side, but the Signal justifies this with a great collection of tools that make it very appealing for multitool enthusiasts.
Like most multitools on this list, the Signal is built with high-quality stainless steel. A diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating wards off rust as well. In terms of convenience, the Signal covers all bases. The carabiner built into the multitool makes it easy to clip onto your backpack and carry around, some of the tools are accessible while the Signal is folded, and many others can be opened with a single hand. If all these perks aren't enough to convince you, then Leatherman's stellar 25-year warranty should make it clear that the company is very confident in the longevity of its products.
Gerber Dime
Given how expensive some multitools can be, budget backpackers will be instantly drawn to the Gerber Dime's $34.99 price tag. For those who feel that this price tag is suspiciously low, rest assured that it holds its own in the world of miniature multitools. It contains 12 tools, all of which are usually found in larger products. There are some hang-ups — the knife and drivers can be a bit too small for some, and the file could've been rougher — but these are minor gripes when you look at the bigger picture.
The Gerber Dime gets a lot of things right, with its form factor being a notable highlight. With a length of 2.75 inches and a weight of 2.2 ounces, it's one of the most portable and lightweight multitools on this list — a perk that won't go unnoticed by backpackers. The spring-loaded scissors and pliers are small but usable, and the tweezers and package openers are uncommon tools that come in handy. Props should also be given to the exposed bottle opener, which is always poking out of the tool. The butterfly design of this multitool is elegant, to the point where users may forgive it for being a bit tricky to open.
Leatherman Skeletool CX
Given how many multitools on this list have 10 or more tools, the Leatherman Skeletool CX and its collection of seven tools may seem rather lacking in comparison. However, all seven tools — two pliers, two wire cutters, a knife, a bit driver, and a carabiner-bottle opener hybrid — are bound to see regular use in a household. While some backpackers would prefer a multitool with more functionality for the high price point of $126, the Skeletool CX's excellent build quality and design makes it a great choice nevertheless.
A weight of five ounces is ridiculously low and makes this multitool very portable. As is the case with most Leatherman tools with a butterfly design, a bunch of the tools in the Skeletool CX are outside-accessible, which is perfect for people who don't want to open and close this multitool over and over again for basic tasks. The locking steel blade is very high quality, according to many reviews, and the other tools are sturdy, as you would expect from a Leatherman product. People who want to carry a slim, convenient multitool in their travels will find the Leatherman Skeletool CX to be a perfect product for all their needs.
Gerber Multi-Plier 600
With fourteen tools and a reliable build, the Gerber Multi-Plier 600 is great for people who want a multipurpose multitool that should cover all bases and then some. As the name suggests, the pliers are a highlight. Their build quality impressed many users and reviewers, and you'll love how easily it snaps in and out with the press of a couple of buttons. This makes it easy to operate single-handedly. This design choice reportedly makes the tool feel a little shaky, but doesn't make it any less rugged.
The Multi-Plier 600 also comes with a ballistic nylon sheath. Overkill? Perhaps, but an extra resistant sheath will help protect your multitool as it bounces around in your backpack. For $75, this Gerber tools is an excellent purchase. Along with the aforementioned pliers, the other tools in this product include carbide cutters, a wire crimper, two knives, four screwdrivers, a lanyard ring, can and bottle openers, a file, and a ruler.
Leatherman Rev
Given how expensive most Leatherman products are, the $59.99 price tag of the Leatherman Rev will definitely grab the attention of anyone looking for a cheap gadget to throw in their backpack. It's just 3.8 inches long when folded and weighs just under 6 ounces, making it perfect for travelers who don't want to weigh themselves down while on the move. Despite its budget-friendly nature, Leatherman has packed 14 tools into this product, comparable to the brand's most expensive models.
There are some areas where Leatherman has cut some corners with this product. There are no scissors, and you'll have to buy a sheath separately to pack this multitool properly. Build quality is one area where Leatherman usually knocks it out of the park, so it may be disappointing to hear that the Rev's locking mechanism isn't as robust as expensive Leatherman products. However, most reviewers like the tools themselves, while the convenient clip will almost make you forget about the lack of a sheath. Finally, Leatherman includes its usual 25-year warranty with the price of the tool.
Methodology
These multitools are all very compact, and most are extremely lightweight, making them perfect for backpackers. All the products on this list have received positive reviews from three or more trustworthy publications specialized in either DIY tools or hiking and travel.