Leatherman Uses A Steel For Some Of Its Multitools You Might Have Never Heard Of

Portland, Oregon-based Leatherman is known for its multitools, which feature a plier-based design built around an iconic butterfly mechanism — unlike the iconic Swiss Army Knife. One would imagine the pricing hierarchy for its lineup would be defined by the number of tools, the materials, and the build quality; while that's generally the case, it's not for the pliers. Instead, the blade is how you gauge whether your Leatherman multitool is cheap or expensive.

Except for the military and law-enforcement-specific MUT models that retail at $230, all inexpensive (relatively speaking, of course) Leatherman multitools bearing unmarked knife blades are made from 420HC steel. The $100 Skeletool CX and RX variants charge a $10 premium over the base Skeletool to incorporate premium 154CM steel. However, the flagship Leatherman Arc ($250) and Wave Alpha ($200) are equipped with a knife fashioned from an exotic made-in-USA steel branded as CPM MagnaCut. This steel is usually found in high-end pocket knives priced around $300, and it isn't uncommon for some MagnaCut knives to hit the $500 mark.

Knife steels are designed to strike an optimal balance between three mutually exclusive traits: toughness, edge retention, and corrosion resistance. MagnaCut is a super steel engineered to significantly outperform both 420HC and 154CM in all three aforementioned parameters. The super steel's improved toughness allows the knife to be ground thinner, with a blade geometry that cuts effortlessly. Meanwhile, its elevated hardness means it stays sharper for longer and resists corrosion better.