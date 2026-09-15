12 Camping Gadgets Small Enough To Keep In Your Backpack
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Packing for a camping trip isn't exactly one of life's pleasures. Laying everything out on the bed and convincing yourself that this time it'll all fit in is an all-too-familiar scenario. Another is spending the next hour playing some kind of packing Tetris, while your shoulders quietly dread what's coming next. There's always something that has to be wedged in sideways, and by the time you actually hoist the thing onto your back, you're guaranteed to discover something you've forgotten.
Thankfully, camping gear has come a long way. It's more compact than ever now. The best gadgets are crushable, foldable, and multi-functional. Some are even small enough that you can slip them into a jacket pocket. The gadgets on this list are light enough that they barely add any drag at all to those anxious shoulders. You won't notice them until you need them — and you'll be glad you brought them. Here are 12 solid camping gadgets small enough to keep in your backpack.
Katadyn BeFree water filter
The Katadyn BeFree is a one-liter water filter with a collapsible soft flask and a screw-on filter cap, and it's a gadget every hiking enthusiast will want. Its 0.1-micron hollow fiber membrane handles the usual backcountry threats like bacteria and protozoa. However, like many simple filters, it won't handle viruses. But for the vast majority of freshwater sources across the U.S. and Canada, this isn't much of a concern. Simply fill from any source, screw the lid on, squeeze it, and sip. The flow rate hits two liters per minute, which is among the fastest available for a squeezable water filter. Once that flow starts to slow, restoring it takes no time at all. Just fill the bottle halfway, give it a good shake, and it should be sorted.
It has a rated lifespan of up to 1,000 liters, and the carbon filter ensures there is no chemical bite when filling from a campsite or hostel faucet. There are no musty smells either, and the water tastes remarkably fresh. So much so that OutdoorGearLab said it is "one of our favorite lightweight on-the-go filtration systems." In terms of packing it, the bottle squashes flat and the filter easily slips into a side pocket. Together, they weigh a total of 2.3oz, and it's priced somewhere between $40 and $60 depending on your color choice.
Black Diamond Spot 400-R headlamp
For a headlamp with enough light for hiking trails at night and finding your way to the bathroom at 2 a.m., the Black Diamond Spot 400-R is well worth considering for your next camping trip. At 400 lumens, it's not quite designed for mountaineering or night running, but for just about everything else, it hits the "spot." It has several modes, including a lock mode to stop it from accidentally switching on in your backpack. Full power is there for when you need maximum brightness, and a PowerTap panel lets you jump to this output level the moment you need it. At this setting, you'll get about four hours of continuous light, while you'll get up to eight hours on medium and 225 hours on low. There's also a red night vision mode and a strobe for emergencies.
The Black Diamond Spot 400-R is also built to last. The housing is rugged, and its IP67 waterproof rating means heavy rain and the occasional drop in a stream won't result in damage. Gear Junkie's Sean McCoy put it through the wringer on trips to Central America and the snow-covered peaks of Colorado and says it's "still one of my primary go-to lights." Despite its solid construction, it weighs just 3oz, adding virtually nothing to your backpack (or your head), and it's often available at a discount from its regular $80 listed price.
Soto Windmaster portable stove
Canister stoves that work well in windy conditions are few and far between. The Soto WindMaster is a confident enough name, but does it hold up? Well, the burner head is shaped like a shallow bowl, so it funnels heat upward and blocks wind to keep the flame going. Even in blustery conditions, the WindMaster does its duty and delivers two cups of boiling water in under 2.5 minutes. This is the manufacturer's claim, and while independent testing by TrailGroove's Aaron Zagrodnick found boil times stretch out considerably as wind picks up, he found it still comfortably outperformed competing stoves in the same conditions. He's used the WindMaster as his go-to stove since 2013, and after that length of time, he says it still "lights up like a jet engine at full power yet remains surprisingly efficient."
It's more than just a fast boiler, though. The flame goes low, too. Low enough for scrambling eggs, and a micro-regulator valve keeps the heat consistent, even when it's running low on fuel. And yes, those meals you cook can be in larger cookware. Its 4Flex pot support feature comprises four arms that swing out to accommodate large pots and pans. They fold away for easy packing, too, and at 3oz, it's remarkably lightweight. On top of all that, OutdoorGearLab ranked it the best backpacking stove in 2025, and at $70, you're getting clear value from one of the best stoves for camping and backpacking.
Leatherman Wave+ multi-tool
The Leatherman Wave+ is the company's best-selling multi-tool and has no less than 18 functions packed into a 4-inch frame. For camp use, you have pliers, two blades, a saw, scissors, and a can and bottle opener, while the wire cutters, files, and screwdrivers are there if you also happen to be a handyman looking for a cool gadget. It's a little on the heavy side at 8.5oz, but nothing major, and it does fold down to four inches closed, so it disappears into a pack pocket without any fuss.
Price-wise, you can pick this multi-tool up for $130. That might seem a little steep for a camping gadget. But when OutdoorGearLab tested it against other multi-tools across metrics like utility, construction, ergonomics, and portability, they concluded that "No tool that scores this high is as affordable — the value here is undeniable."
What makes it genuinely useful, however, is how quickly you can access the tools you need. If you want to cut rope, saw a branch, or sharpen a fishing hook, both blades, the saw, and the file sit on the outside of the frame and flip open with one hand. Every tool but the pliers locks into place when you open it, too, and the 420HC stainless steel helps the blades stay sharp and resist rust in daily use — and it's all confidently backed by a 25-year warranty.
BioLite Charge 100 Max power bank
Headlamps, phones, cameras, GPS units — with all this gear, you're going to need a good power bank. The BioLite Charge 100 Max has the power you need. Its 25,000mAh capacity charges up to five devices with a combined output of 120W, and it has a port for every scenario. There's a wireless pad for casual top-ups, USB-A and USB-C ports, and two USB-C PD ports for laptops and other power-hungry gear. The latter was tested by Steph Wetherell for The Great Outdoors, and she found that "the speed of the charging in the fastest ports is noticeable even just with my phone." The power bank itself also recharges in around 90 minutes with a 65W charger.
For one with this capacity, it's surprisingly compact at 5.5 x 4.4 x 1.4 inches and weighs just under 1.3lbs. It'll easily slide into a pack pocket, and it's also durable enough for camping. It's drop-tested to one meter and can operate down to -4°F if you're one for cold-weather camping. However, it's not waterproof. Keep it in a dry bag when the weather turns. At $180, it's also a bit of an investment. But it's sometimes available with a significant discount when purchased directly from BioLite. And, if your trip is taking you far enough that you need to fly, at 91.3Wh, it's FAA carry-on compliant.
BioLite AlpenGlow 500 camping lantern
If you want a lantern that does a little bit more, the BioLite AlpenGlow 500 is a mid-range contender and one of the best camping lanterns regardless of your budget. It gives an excellent 500-lumen output — more than enough for reading, cooking after dark, or lighting up a social evening at camp, and it has four main modes: cool white, warm white, single color, and multicolor. But the fun really starts when you give it a shake. Warm white starts to flicker like a candle, single color soon cycles through the spectrum, and multicolor kicks into party mode or fireworks to really liven things up. Shake it in cool white mode, and it becomes a one-sided beam if you want to conserve power.
At its brightest, you'll get around five hours. Low means up to 200 hours, and it recharges via micro-USB in around three hours. Surprisingly, it also has pass-through charging. The 6,400mAh battery is ample enough to fully charge a dead phone, which Nick Belcaster at GearJunkie mentioned, "saved [his] bacon a handful of times." At 5.4 x 3.8 inches, you can easily fit it in a pack, while the 13.4oz weight won't feel heavy. The fold-away hook underneath lets you hang it from a tent or tree branch, while the IPX4 rating will protect it in all but the heaviest wind-driven rain.
Garmin inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator
If you're hiking the backcountry or RVing off-grid, you should give the Garmin inReach Mini 2 serious consideration. This satellite communicator sends and receives text messages and SOS alerts from anywhere on the planet. It runs on the Iridium network, which is the very network used by aviation, maritime, and military communications across the world, and the multi-GNSS chipset combines GPS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou — a combo that locks your position in faster and more reliably than GPS alone. You will need a satellite subscription, and plans start at around $8 per month, while the device itself is listed at $350, but you might be lucky and pick it up on sale.
Safety in the wilderness is this device's primary concern. The battery runs for 14 days on a single charge, and MapShare lets people back home track where you are. If something goes wrong at your end, a long press on the device's SOS button puts you in direct contact with the Garmin Response team, who then work together with the rescue services nearest to your GPS position. You can also check the weather forecast, and the buttons are physical rather than touch-sensitive. That means they "work in gloves, rain, and exhaustion" and are "more reliable than a touchscreen when conditions are bad," according to experienced backcountry hiker Cris Hazzard at HikingGuy. The IPX7 rating is also welcome when conditions turn nasty, and, at 3.5oz, you can easily stash it in a backpack until you need it.
AeroPress Go coffee maker
When the rain is drumming on your tent and your sleeping bag is cozy and warm, there's only one thing that will get you motivated — a decent cup of joe. The AeroPress Go makes this much easier than it should be. You just place a paper filter in the cap, screw it on, scoop in the coffee, and add hot water. Then you just need to wait half a minute, plunge the top down, and voila! Eight fluid ounces of concentrated, espresso-style coffee free from the bitterness and grit you often get when using a French press. Add some hot water to the 15oz plastic mug, and you have a standard Americano to help kickstart your day.
The used grounds compress into a solid disc that you simply pop out and discard, and it rinses clean in seconds. And, according to Lucas Winzenburg at Bikepacking.com, "the convenience of the short brew time and easy cleaning shouldn't be underestimated." Everything, including the brewer, stirrer, scoop, and filter case, packs down into that 15oz cup and weighs a total of 11.5oz. Cost-wise, you're looking at somewhere between $40 and $50, but if the plastic mug is a sticking point, you can upgrade. The AeroPress Go Plus comes with a 16oz double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel tumbler that keeps your coffee hot for longer.
Wuben L50 flashlight
The Wuben L50 is a rechargeable LED flashlight that pumps out 1,200 lumens and can throw a beam over 650 feet. That's more than most campers need. It's also highly durable and is the perfect accomplice for backcountry hiking. It has an aircraft-grade aluminum body and is rated at IP68. That means, on top of being waterproof to two meters, it's also dust-tight. So, dusty trails, desert camping, and finding a spot on a sandy shore will be no problem for the L50.
At 5.45 inches long, it's perfect for that side pocket, while the 5oz weight is negligible, so attaching it to a bag strap with the included clip is perfectly viable. Its five modes cover every campsite scenario. There's High for finding your way back after dark, Medium for general tasks around the campsite, and Low for reading at night. There's also an ECO mode you can use as a nightlight and an SOS for emergencies. Wuben claims you can run it for up to 143 hours in ECO mode, while keeping it on high continuously means it'll run for 1.5 hours. For everything the L50 offers, it's simply a must-have gadget for backpacking and camping — even more so when you consider you can have it for under $40.
Alpenglow Gear Alpenblow Lux sleeping pad inflator
After a long day on the trails, the last thing you want to do when reaching camp is spend 10 minutes huffing and puffing into a sleeping pad. The Alpenblow Lux Sleeping Pad Inflator can do it for you. It runs off a battery pack via a USB-C cable (not included). With no built-in battery, it's light, too. At just 0.5oz, it's so light that Treeline Review's editor-in-chief Liz Thomas said it's "the lightest way to inflate your own sleeping pad without your breath or a heavy inflator pump sack."
It'll deflate your pad, too, getting it back down to the same compact size it was when you bought it. But inflation and deflation are not all you get for your $59.95 — the Alpenblow Lux is also a reading lamp. It has two small LEDs for this. You can also wrap the included Lantern Leash around your Lux to hold it tightly against a water bottle and shine the LEDs into it. This diffuses the light outward like a lantern. You can then adjust the brightness to suit your needs, while Candle Flicker mode adds a bit of atmosphere to your tent. It's only compatible with certain bottles, though. The M!Go by Mazama or the Cnoc Thru Bottle are the right size and made from the right type of translucent plastic.
FlipFuel Fuel Transfer Device
A fuel transfer device is one of those gadgets you think you won't need until you have a dozen slightly filled canisters kicking around camp with nothing to do. The FlipFuel Fuel Transfer Device takes care of those leftovers by moving the remaining fuel between canisters. You likely won't need one if you're a solo camper or a couple, but for family trips, group hikes, and scout camps where multiple stoves burn through fuel fast, it's a pretty handy thing to have. It's equally useful at home before your trip, where you can consolidate all those half-empty canisters littering the garage before your morning coffee. Miles Knotek at CleverHiker agrees and says the FlipFuel has "become a key step in our pre-trip preparation."
To work, it exploits the difference in pressure between two canisters. You need to warm the donor canister in sunlight or warm water and chill the receiving canister in a freezer, or if you're at the campsite, use ice in a cooler instead. You then screw both canisters onto the FlipFuel with the donor on top, open the valve, then wait less than a minute for the fuel to transfer. The device is just 1.5 inches high and two inches wide, so it slips into a backpack pocket with no problem, and it weighs just 1.2oz. This, and the $35 price tag, led CleverHiker to conclude it's "lightweight, simple, and affordable" and it "has excellent value."
Thermacell E-ZoneGuard Glow Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller
The Thermacell E-ZoneGuard Glow is a rechargeable repeller that creates a 20-foot mosquito-free zone around your tent or picnic table. Fifteen minutes is all it takes to clear the zone, and there's no irritating DEET, no nasty smell, and no unpleasant spray. The active ingredient is metofluthrin, which is safe for humans and dogs. Cat owners should take care, as felines are sensitive. But then Mittens likely won't be joining your camping trip, anyway.
CNN Underscored's Kai Burkhardt tested it across multiple trips and said, "Whenever I use it, I don't notice any mosquitoes hanging around." It's simple to use, too. Just press the large button on the front and wait for the cartridge inside to heat up and release its vaporized repellent. Those cartridges do have a lifespan, of course. You'll need to buy replacements after the included 12-hour cartridge expires. The battery lasts for about nine hours, or 5.5 if you have the built-in LED lantern running — which is why it's called the Glow. It's about the size of a large grapefruit, and it's also lightweight at 12oz — and the $55 price tag makes it a solid investment for anyone who camps during mosquito season.
Methodology
We consulted specialist outdoor and camping publications like OutdoorGearLab, CleverHiker, and GearJunkie, alongside outdoor retailers such as REI to find out which gadgets are best for camping. Once we established the categories, we researched individual products, comparing professional reviews with recommendations from outlets like Bikepacking.com. We only used those that came highly recommended across those tried-and-tested reviews and camper recommendations, while we also took customer ratings into consideration.