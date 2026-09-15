12 Camping Gadgets Small Enough To Keep In Your Backpack

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Packing for a camping trip isn't exactly one of life's pleasures. Laying everything out on the bed and convincing yourself that this time it'll all fit in is an all-too-familiar scenario. Another is spending the next hour playing some kind of packing Tetris, while your shoulders quietly dread what's coming next. There's always something that has to be wedged in sideways, and by the time you actually hoist the thing onto your back, you're guaranteed to discover something you've forgotten.

Thankfully, camping gear has come a long way. It's more compact than ever now. The best gadgets are crushable, foldable, and multi-functional. Some are even small enough that you can slip them into a jacket pocket. The gadgets on this list are light enough that they barely add any drag at all to those anxious shoulders. You won't notice them until you need them — and you'll be glad you brought them. Here are 12 solid camping gadgets small enough to keep in your backpack.