These 5 Popular Multitools Earn High Ratings Like The Swiss Army Knife, But Cost Even Less
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There are a lot of factors to consider when choosing a multitool. Multitools are designed to be an all-in-one solution that you can easily carry in your pocket, so you'll want to consider things like the number of tools included, their size and weight, the quality of the steel used in its construction, and any other additional features that it might have.
The Victorinox brand Swiss Army Knife has been a major staple in the multitool field for decades. There are several different models of various sizes, tool kits, and price points, but most of them share the iconic oval design and maintain the brand's standard for quality. The Victorinox Fieldmaster, Tinker, Mountaineer, Ranger, and Swiss Champ are among the top-rated Swiss Army Knives you can buy on Amazon, with each of them boasting a 4.7-4.9 out of 5 weighted score pooled from thousands of reviews and all managing to cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $50-$100.
That said, the Swiss Army design isn't everyone's cup of tea. Some people might prefer the ergonomics of the more standardized bifolding plier-based multitools, or else something entirely different. Fortunately, there are plenty of highly rated options out there to consider. Some of these multitools might even outshine Swiss Army Knives in price and feature sets. Ratings like the ones found on Victorinox's products are hard to beat, but that doesn't mean that there aren't a handful of multitools out there with matching or even higher scores that you might consider as an alternative.
Leatherman Wingman
Leatherman's products are well known for their impeccable quality and rugged durability. Several Leatherman multitools regularly score ratings in the 4.7-4.9 range across multiple platforms, putting them right up there with Victorinox's tools. Unfortunately, most of Leatherman's multitools are a little on the expensive side, but one that you might consider is the Leatherman Wingman, which you can currently get for $49.95 on Amazon.
This is a 14-in-1 multitool that includes spring-action needle-nose pliers, regular pliers, and wire cutters, a wire stripper, 2.6-inch locking 420HC combo knife, spring-action scissors, package opener, 1.5-inch ruler, can opener, bottle opener, wood and metal file, Phillips screwdriver, medium flat-head screwdriver, and a small flat-head screwdriver. The frame is made of 420 stainless steel, the blade is 420HC stainless steel, and the other implements are stainless steel. The entire tool is 6 inches long when open and 3.8 inches when closed, and it is one of the few Leatherman multitools that come with a replaceable external pocket clip.
The Wingman has a 4.7 out of 5 on Leatherman's own site based on 868 reviews, but it actually has a 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon with over 9,900 reviews. These are almost exclusively positive, with buyers complimenting everything from the value and durability of the multitool to pointing out specific features such as the sharpness of the blade. Many stated that the tool has all the quality that one would expect from a Leatherman product at a much more approachable price point. Alternatively, you could also take a look at the Leatherman Rev. It has a very similar design to the Wingman at an even more affordable price point: $44.95.
Gerber Suspension NXT
Gerber is owned by Fiskars and is well known in the EDC community as a brand that makes high-quality yet slightly more budget-conscious multitools. The company's products don't always rank at the very top among premium brands, but it has a devoted following among users who appreciate a good tool at a modest price.
The Gerber Suspension NXT is one of the company's more popular models, and it retails starting at just $39.99. This is a 15-in-1 multitool that includes spring-loaded needle-nose pliers, regular pliers, wire cutter, 2.25-inch plain and serrated combination blade, scissors, real cross driver, large, medium, and small flathead drivers, can opener, bottle opener, awl, file, ruler, and wire stripper. It's 6.5 inches long when open and 4.25 inches when closed. The entire tool is made of stainless steel, and it has both a lanyard point and an exterior pocket clip. It comes in unfinished stainless, gray, or black.
This one has a modest 4.2 out of 5 on Home Depot, where it has just over 400 reviews, but it has a more impressive 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, with over 23,700 reviews. It's very well regarded for the overall build quality and functionality of the included tools as well as the tremendous value proposition. It's worth noting that there have been a few complaints about the durability of the locking mechanism, and some have stated that it's difficult to open and use one-handed.
Mossy Oak 21-in-1
Some people might want more than 12-15 tools. Those who want to ensure they have something for everything could take a look at the Mossy Oak 21-in-1 multitool. Retail price for this one starts at just $27.97, with models available in silver and black.
This one is loaded with all kinds of goodies. It has needle-nose pliers, regular pliers, wire cutters, a plain knife, serrated knife, screwdriver, slotted screwdriver, scale, metal and wood file, bottle opener, wood saw, and a leather punch as the built-in features. But one of the coolest things about this particular model is that it also includes a magnetic hexagon sleeve that allows it to take any hex-based bits. The kit comes with a set of eight bits, but you could swap in any other hex bits you might happen to own as well. So even though it's called a 21-in-1 multitool, it actually has much more versatility. The tool is made of stainless steel with a self-locking design and a hollow 3D structure to help keep it light. It comes with a nylon pouch that has a separate elastic sleeve in the front for carrying extra hex bits.
The Mossy Oak is often considered to be one of the top Amazon multitools under $50 that are worth buying. It has a 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon with over 8,000 reviews. Customers generally appear to be happy with its overall quality. The kit's versatility, the sharpness of the blade, and its exemplary value are all often cited as reasons for these positive reviews. There are a few mixed reports regarding the tool's weight and the stiffness of the locking mechanism, but these represent a small minority.
Gordon 20-in-1
When it comes to offering competitive tools at discount prices, there are few retailers that can match Harbor Freight. The company has exactly one multitool in its catalog, but it's a pretty well-reviewed one. The Gordon 20-in-1 Multitool retails for $39.99 and is marketed as being comparable to the much pricier Leatherman Wave Plus.
There's a lot to know about the Gordon 20-in-1 Multitool, including that it comes with quite a few attachments. Pick up the Gordon, and you get needle-nose pliers, regular pliers, wire cutter, wire stripper, 8-inch ruler, can opener, bottle opener, diamond-coated file, wood file, metal file, a 2.86-inch knife, saw, gut hook, serrated knife, window breaker, scissors, screwdriver, bit driver, and a crimper. Every tool locks in place, and the blade is designed so that you can easily deploy it with a single hand. The multitool is entirely made from stainless steel and comes with both a removable belt clip and a polyester woven sheath.
This one has a 4.5 out of 5 on the Harbor Freight site with 89% of customers stating that they would recommend it. The vast majority of reviewers were impressed with the tool's quality, versatility, and value. There are a handful of complaints that it doesn't live up to the build quality and durability of the Leatherman it is compared to, but most agree that it's a solid value option for the price point. Additionally, Wirecutter named it as the best option for anyone seeking a "solid and inexpensive" multitool.
Hinshark 12-in-1 Hammer Multitool
It might surprise you to learn that one of the highest-rated multitools on Amazon actually has a completely different design from the bifolding plier-based models or the Swiss Army knives. The Hinshark 12-in-1 Hammer Multitool, which retails for just $19.99, is a different beast altogether.
As you might have guessed from the name, one of the key features of this multitool is its ability to function as a miniature claw hammer. The head of this hammer is made up of two parts that lock together using a large tension lever on the side of the tool. When the lock is released, the split between the two parts can actually serve as a set of pliers. On top of that handy mechanism, this multitool also has a set of wire grip pliers, small utility edge, mini saw tool, serrated edge tool, file, flathead screwdrivers, Phillips screwdriver, and bottle opener. The whole tool is 5 inches tall and made of black-coated stainless steel. It comes with a nylon pouch.
The Hinshark 12-in-1 has a 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon with over 3,700 reviews. Several customers have stated that it's surprisingly durable, with a clever design that allows you to take on several tasks that a regular multitool wouldn't be able to address. Oddly enough, the biggest complaints actually seem to be from users who found it to be smaller and lighter than they expected.