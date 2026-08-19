These 5 Popular Multitools Earn High Ratings Like The Swiss Army Knife, But Cost Even Less

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There are a lot of factors to consider when choosing a multitool. Multitools are designed to be an all-in-one solution that you can easily carry in your pocket, so you'll want to consider things like the number of tools included, their size and weight, the quality of the steel used in its construction, and any other additional features that it might have.

The Victorinox brand Swiss Army Knife has been a major staple in the multitool field for decades. There are several different models of various sizes, tool kits, and price points, but most of them share the iconic oval design and maintain the brand's standard for quality. The Victorinox Fieldmaster, Tinker, Mountaineer, Ranger, and Swiss Champ are among the top-rated Swiss Army Knives you can buy on Amazon, with each of them boasting a 4.7-4.9 out of 5 weighted score pooled from thousands of reviews and all managing to cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $50-$100.

That said, the Swiss Army design isn't everyone's cup of tea. Some people might prefer the ergonomics of the more standardized bifolding plier-based multitools, or else something entirely different. Fortunately, there are plenty of highly rated options out there to consider. Some of these multitools might even outshine Swiss Army Knives in price and feature sets. Ratings like the ones found on Victorinox's products are hard to beat, but that doesn't mean that there aren't a handful of multitools out there with matching or even higher scores that you might consider as an alternative.